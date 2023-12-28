Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Gets Sequel Adapting 'Culling Game' Arc

2nd season ended on Thursday

The official website for the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime announced on Friday that the anime will get a sequel adapting the manga's "Culling Game" (Shimetsu Kaiyū) arc. MAPPA will continue to produce the anime. The website streamed an announcement video:

The final episode of the anime's second season and Shibuya Incident arc aired on Thursday.

The season premiered on July 6. The company is also streaming an English

The second season aired for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime adapts both the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" ("Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu") arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc of Gege Akutami 's original manga. The "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc aired from July 6 through August 3, and then the show aired two compilation episodes on August 10 and 17. The "Shibuya Incident" arc started on August 31 and consisted of 18 episodes.

Shōta Goshozono ( Jujutsu Kaisen episode 8, 17 director) replaced Sunghoo Park as the anime's director.

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022.

Gege Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.