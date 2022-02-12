Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Gets 2nd Season in 2023

The cast of the Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film announced after a Saturday afternoon screening that the anime series will get a second season that will premiere on television in 2023. The film's website had teased last month that the screening on Saturday would have an "important announcement."

Manga creator Gege Akutami drew an illustration to commemorate the success of the film and the announcement of the second season. The image features a comment from Akutami that thanks readers, viewers, and all involved in the production.

Junya Enoki , the voice actor for the show's protagonist Yuji Itadori, appeared at the event to announce the new season. The staff at the event rolled a box onto the stage, and Enoki popped out of the box wearing a sash that congratulated the movie on its hit run. When Enoki turned around, the sash announced the second season. A screen then added that the anime will premiere in 2023. Enoki had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 31.

The show's first season will be rebroadcast starting on April 3.

The president of the MBS television channel Yōichi Mushiaki stated last month regarding a possible second season, "I think we can provide a development that will meet expectations."

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

The anime is based on Gege Akutami 's manga of the same name. Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus service.

Viz Media describes the first volume:

Although Yuji Itadori looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Research Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object. Little do they know the terror they'll unleash when they break the seal…

The Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan on December 24, and it has sold 7,603,732 tickets for 10,456,322,400 yen (about US$90.6 million) as of February 6. The film will open with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada on March 18.

The film is based on Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, which Viz Media has released in English.