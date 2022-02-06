Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Film Tops 10 Billion Yen, Unseats Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 as Japan's #1 Film of 2021

Prequel sells 7.6 million tickets for 10.45 billion yen in 45 days

The Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film has sold 7,603,732 tickets for 10,456,322,400 yen (about US$90.6 million) in the 45 days since it opened on December 24. The film officially passed the 10 billion yen mark last Friday, the day before 4D and Dolby Cinema screenings began.

The film is now the #1 highest-earning film at the Japanese box office from the 2021 calendar year, after surpassing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time according to the Mainichi Shimbun paper's Mantan Web. It is the 34th highest-earning film in Japanese box office history, after topping such films as The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King , Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , Toy Story 4 , and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest .

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 would also be #46 among Box Office Mojo's highest-earning films that opened in 2021 worldwide, above Old. (It would be #47 on The Numbers' list of 2021 films worldwide, above Old and below Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time .)

The film's studio MAPPA thanked the fans for watching and enjoying the film and noted that the 10 billion yen figure does not feel real to the staff. The studio also asked for the fans' continued support as the film is still playing in Japan.

Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 earned 2,694,128,150 yen (about US$23.5 million) in its first three days, and topped the box office chart for its opening weekend. The film also has IMAX screenings. The film will open with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada on March 18.

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing. Viz Media released the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga in January 2021, and it describes the story:

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?

Megumi Ogata voiced the main character Yuta Okkotsu, and Kana Hanazawa voiced the character Rika Orimoto.

Sources: Mantan Web, Comic Natalie, Oricon