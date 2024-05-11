News
Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Anime Previews 2nd Part in Trailer, Visual
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The staff for the four-part Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (originally titled Gode Geass: Z of the Recapture, or Dakkan no Zetto) anime project revealed a trailer and a visual on Saturday for the second part in the project. The below video previews MIYAVI's opening theme song "Running In My Head."
The anime's first part premiered in Japan on Friday. The second part will premiere on June 7, the third part on July 5, and the fourth part on August 2. The anime will also start streaming exclusively worldwide on Disney+'s "Star" brand in late June.
The anime stars:
- Kōhei Amasaki as Rozé
- Makoto Furukawa as Ash
- Reina Ueda as Sakuya
- Kana Ichinose as Chalice
- Hiroki Yasumoto as Noland
- Nao Tōyama as Catherine
- Yumi Uchiyama as Nala
- Daisuke Hirakawa as Stanley
- Yasuyuki Kase as Walter
- Masaaki Mizunaka as Divock
- Hiroyuki Yoshino as Kristoff
- Ryota Ohsaka as Heath
- Sōma Saitō as Arnold
- Hirofumi Nojima as Greed
- Yūki Ono as Gran
- Takaya Kuroda as Kensei Kuroto
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Isao Monobe
- Miyu Tomita Haruka Rutaka
- Shōya Chiba as Tomo'omi Oda
- Taito Ban as Shōta Munemori
- Riho Sugiyama as Yōko Araki
- Anzu Haruno as Yūri Sano
- Hayato Fujii as Sanshirō Tomi
- Yutaka Aoyama as Tokio Iwamoto
- Kanehira Yamamoto as Shirō Sazanami
- Chikahiro Kobayashi as Kaoru Shizuka
- Yuka Terasaki as Natalia Luxembourg
- Haruka Shiraishi as Mei Ema
- Masashi Nogawa as Vallen Stark
Yoshimitsu Ohashi (Amnesia, Galaxy Angel, Sacred Seven) is directing the new anime, and Noboru Kimura (Princess Principal: Crown Handler, Problem children are coming from another world, aren't they?) is writing the scripts. Takahiro Kimura is once again designing the characters along with Shuichi Shimamura based on the original character designs by CLAMP. Junichi Akutsu (Code Geass) is returning to design the Knightmare Frames. Kenji Kawai (Ghost in the Shell) is composing the music. Sunrise, Ichiro Okouchi, and Goro Taniguchi are still credited with the original story.
Satoshi Shigeta (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed) is handling the mechanical design. Takahiro Kimura, Shuichi Shimamura, Seiichi Nakatani, Satoshi Shigeta, and Takashi Hashimoto are the main animators. Kazuhiro Obata (Long Riders!) is the art director. Ami Kutsuna (Garo -Vanishing Line-) and Yuichi Kuboki (The World God Only Knows) are in charge of color design. Shūji Shinoda is credited for directing the 3DCG at Buemon. Jin Aketagawa (Golden Kamuy) is the sound director. Hiroyuki Chiba (InuYasha: The Final Act) is the director of photography. Kumiko Sakamoto (My Hero Academia) is the editor.
Hikari Mitsushima performs the ending theme song "Roze (Prod.Teddyloid)."
Source: Press release