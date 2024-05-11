Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Anime Previews 2nd Part in Trailer, Visual

2nd part opens in Japanese theaters on June 7

The staff for the four-part Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (originally titled Gode Geass: Z of the Recapture , or Dakkan no Zetto ) anime project revealed a trailer and a visual on Saturday for the second part in the project. The below video previews MIYAVI 's opening theme song "Running In My Head."

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

The anime's first part premiered in Japan on Friday. The second part will premiere on June 7, the third part on July 5, and the fourth part on August 2. The anime will also start streaming exclusively worldwide on Disney+ 's "Star" brand in late June.

Image via Code Geass website ©SUNRISE／PROJECT G-ROZE

The anime stars:

Yoshimitsu Ohashi ( Amnesia , Galaxy Angel , Sacred Seven ) is directing the new anime, and Noboru Kimura ( Princess Principal: Crown Handler , Problem children are coming from another world, aren't they? ) is writing the scripts. Takahiro Kimura is once again designing the characters along with Shuichi Shimamura based on the original character designs by CLAMP . Junichi Akutsu ( Code Geass ) is returning to design the Knightmare Frames. Kenji Kawai ( Ghost in the Shell ) is composing the music. Sunrise , Ichiro Okouchi , and Goro Taniguchi are still credited with the original story.

Satoshi Shigeta ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed ) is handling the mechanical design. Takahiro Kimura , Shuichi Shimamura , Seiichi Nakatani , Satoshi Shigeta , and Takashi Hashimoto are the main animators. Kazuhiro Obata ( Long Riders! ) is the art director. Ami Kutsuna ( Garo -Vanishing Line- ) and Yuichi Kuboki ( The World God Only Knows ) are in charge of color design. Shūji Shinoda is credited for directing the 3DCG at Buemon . Jin Aketagawa ( Golden Kamuy ) is the sound director. Hiroyuki Chiba ( InuYasha: The Final Act ) is the director of photography. Kumiko Sakamoto ( My Hero Academia ) is the editor.

Hikari Mitsushima performs the ending theme song "Roze (Prod. Teddyloid )."

