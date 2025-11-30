Demon Slayer Gets New 'Hashira Training Arc' Stage Play in June 2026

The first 2026 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga will get a sixth stage play adaptation titled Butai Kimetsu no Yaiba Sono Roku Hashira Geiko , adapting the "Hashira Training Arc," in June 2026. The new stage play will star Shōgo Sakamoto (returning from previous Entertainment District Arc" and "Swordsmith Village Arc" stage plays) and Fū Takahashi as double cast for the role of Tanjirō Kamado. The "Swordsmith Village Arc" stage play's Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi returns to direct and write the new stage play, and Shunsuke Wada returns to compose the music.

The fifth stage play adapting the manga's "Swordsmith Village Arc" ran from April 11-20 at The Galaxy Theater in Tokyo, and from April 25-27 at the AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe in Hyogo.

The first stage play adaptation ran in Tokyo in January 2020, and in Kobe in January and February 2020. The second stage play ran in Tokyo and Osaka in August 2021. The third stage play ran in Tokyo and Kyoto in October 2022. The manga also inspired a traditional Noh-Kyōgen stage play that ran in Tokyo and Osaka in 2022. The fourth stage play ran in Tokyo and Osaka in November to December 2023.

Gotouge launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Viz Media published the manga in English.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc television anime premiered with a one-hour special in May 2024, and ended with a 60-minute-long eighth episode in June 2024.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- , the theatrical screening of the one-hour first episode of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc television anime and the final episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc , opened in Japanese theaters on February 2024, and then traveled to several countries as part of a World Tour.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle – Part 1: Akaza Returns , the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, opened in Japan on July 18. The film had sold a total of 23,042,671 tickets for 33,056,606,000 yen (about US$224 million) as of September 15, its 60th day in the Japanese box office. This made it the second highest-earning film of all time at the Japanese box office, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's 2001 film Spirited Away . The film is now the highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, as well as the highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide. It also became the highest-grossing comic book film of the year worldwide. The film is also the first Japanese film to earn over 100 billion yen (about US$644 million) worldwide.