Demon Slayer Gets New 'Entertainment District Arc' Stage Play

The official website for the stage play adaptations of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga revealed on Monday that the manga's "Entertainment District Arc" will have a stage play adaptation that will run in Tokyo and Osaka in November to December.

©吾峠呼世晴/集英社 ©舞台「鬼滅の刃」製作委員会

The new stage play casts Shōgo Sakamoto as Tanjirō Kamado. Karen Takahashi, Keisuke Ueda , Yugo Sato , and Ryoshiro Tsuji all return from the previous stage plays as Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibara, and Tengen Uzui, respectively. Kenichi Suemitsu is directing and writing the play, and Shunsuke Wada is composing the music.

The first stage play adaptation ran in Tokyo in January 2020, and in Kobe in January and February 2020. The second stage play ran in Tokyo and Osaka in August 2021. The third stage play ran in Tokyo and Kyoto last October. The manga also inspired a traditional Noh-Kyōgen stage play that ran in Tokyo and Osaka in 2022.

Gotouge launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Viz Media published the manga in English.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen ) television anime premiered on Sunday with a one-hour special. Ahead of the new arc's premiere, two specials for the previous Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime aired on April 1 and April 8. Theatrical screenings of the anime opened on February 3 in 418 theaters in Japan. The screenings include episodes 10 and 11 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc , as well as the first Swordsmith Village Arc episode. The screenings played in theaters in over 95 countries and territories.