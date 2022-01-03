Demon Slayer Gets 'Mugen Train' Stage Play Adaptation

Staff, cast return for 3rd stage play in franchise

This year's combined fifth and sixth issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Tuesday that the "Mugen Train" arc of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga will get a stage play adaptation that will run in Tokyo and Kyoto in September and October 2022.

The play will star Ryōta Kobayashi as Tanjirō Kamado and Hiroshi Yazaki as Kyōjurō Rengoku. Both actors are reprising their roles. Kenichi Suemitsu is returning to write and direct the play, and Shunsuke Wada is again composing the music.

The first stage play adaptation (pictured at right) ran in Tokyo in January 2020, and in Kobe in January and February 2020. The second stage play ran in Tokyo and Osaka in August 2021. The manga is also inspiring a traditional Noh-Kyōgen stage play that will run in Tokyo and Osaka in summer and winter 2022.

Gotouge launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Viz Media published the manga in English.

The manga's first television anime adaptation premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020, and it topped the box office in Japan for 12 consecutive weeks. The film became the first film ever to pass the 40 billion yen milestone. The film was the highest-earning film worldwide from 2020. It is the first non-Hollywood or non-American film to top the yearly box office worldwide since the beginning of cinema over a century ago. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered on October 10. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered on December 5 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll are both streaming the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.