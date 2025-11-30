Tetsuryō! meet with Tetsudō Musume TV Anime Reveals Main Cast

The "Hatachi dayo! Tetsudō Musume" (We're 20! Railway Girls) 20th anniversary livestream for the Tetsudō Musume (Railway Girls) characters revealed the main cast for the original television anime based on the characters, Tetsuryō! meet with Tetsudō Musume , on Sunday.

The anime will star:

May Tachibana as Misaki Sata

Image via Tetsuryō! meet with Tetsudō Musume anime's X/Twitter account ©てつりょー！meet with 鉄道むすめ

Mao Shōji as Kodama Orihara

Haruna Fukushima as Ushio Yagami

Hika Tsukishiro as Usa Harutachi

The original anime's story centers on four train-loving college students who are members of the Tetsudō Ryokō Dōkō-kai ("Tetsuryo" in short, or literally Railway Travel Club). They journey throughout the world where hundreds of Tetsudō Musume work.

The anime will premiere in 2026.

TOMYTEC is credited for the original work in collaboration with I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level novel writer Kisetsu Morita . Misuzu Hoshino ( Laid-Back Camp episode director, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! , The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious director) is directing the anime at East Fish Studio . Aya Satsuki ( Solo Camping for Two , "Ippon" Again! , Too Cute Crisis ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Hisanori Hashimoto ( Laid-Back Camp season 3) is designing the characters.

The Tetsudō Musume characters "work" in railway companies and railway-related businesses all over Japan, wearing real uniforms and work clothes. As of May 2025, there are 114 Tetsudō Musume all over Japan. Tetsudō Musume launched in 2005, and is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.



