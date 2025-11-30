Tsurugihime RPG Reveals 2026 Early Access Release, Gameplay Trailer

Yōsuke Shiokawa 's Fahrenheit 213 game development studio revealed an introduction movie with gameplay footage for its Tsurugihime side-scrolling action role-playing game at the Indie Live Expo on Saturday. The game will launch for PC via Steam on Early Access in 2026. The game will be released in Japanese, English, and Simplified Chinese.

The company also revealed a new key visual for the game.

The company revealed the game in December 2022 and it was previously slated for a 2024 release.

Fahrenheit 213 describes the game as "an RPG that 'crafts' fate." The side-scrolling action RPG will take place over the course of 100 days. The game's mechanics will enable players to use their weapon "Tsurugi" to "craft" anything from battles, customization, exploration, story, and interactions with support characters.

Shiokawa is directing the game. Kouhaku Kuroboshi ( Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online , Kino's Journey ) is designing the characters. Takeharu Ishimoto ( The World Ends with You ) is composing the music.

In 100 days, the decisive battle will come.

How you spend every day until then is entirely up to you.

TSURUGIHIME is a side scrolling action RPG inspired by timeless classics, where you can craft every aspect of your adventure — combat, growth, exploration, story, and even your “little sister.”

It is an RPG that lets you shape not only your journey, but destiny itself.

Shiokawa left Delight Works to form Fahrenheit 213 in February 2022. He had joined Delight Works in 2016 and worked as a producer on the Fate/Grand Order game. Shiokawa also previously worked at Square Enix and worked on games such as Kingdom Hearts II and Dissidia: Final Fantasy .

