Fire Force Anime Unveils Final Run's Main Trailer, Theme Song Artists, Additional Cast

The official website for the anime of Atsushi Ohkubo 's Fire Force manga revealed on Sunday the theme song artists, additional cast, and the main promotional video for the second and final cours (quarter of a year) of the anime's third and final season. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "Ignis" by Takanori Nishikawa . Survive Said the Prophet will perform the ending theme song "Speak of the Devil."

Hōchū Ōtsuka will voice the character Hibachi Shinmon, the former head of the Asakusa Fire Brigade, and predecessor of special Fire Force Company 7:

Image via Fire Force anime's website ©Atsushi Ohkubo, KODANSHA/"FIRE FORCE Season 3" Production Committee

The anime's second and finalwill premiere on January 9 on the Animeism block on, and, with the latest episode streaming onafter they air on those channels.

The first part of the final season premiered on MBS , TBS , and BS-TBS on April 4. Netflix is exclusively streaming the anime in Japan.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. Crunchyroll is also streaming an English dub .

Sei Tsuguta ( Undead Unluck , BUILD-DIVIDE -#000000- CODE BLACK , Sk8 the Infinity Extra Part ) is now supervising and writing the anime's scripts, and Mika Yamamoto is now the sub-character designer. Yoshihiro Yoshioka and Mariko Kubo join Yumenosuke Tokuda as chief animation directors. Yumi Horikoshi is the new art director. Kōji Kodera is the new CG director. Ryō Ōhashi is now credited as VFX supervisor (after being previously credited for VFX, 3D CG, and photography). Natsuki Takei is now the compositing director of photography (previously assistant director of photography).

The anime's official website first announced the third season in May 2022.

Atsushi Ohkubo ( Soul Eater ) launched the Fire Force manga series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2015, and he ended the series in February 2022. The manga's 34th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in May 2022.

Kodansha USA publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force , ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

The manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in July 2019 and ran for 24 episodes. The series had a "second chapter" that premiered in July 2020 and ran for 24 episodes. Funimation streamed the television anime on its FunimationNow streaming service, and streamed an English dub . Crunchyroll also streamed the series. The anime premiered on Toonami in July 2019, and the second season premiered on Toonami in October 2020.