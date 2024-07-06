Fire Force Anime's 3rd/Final Season Debuts in April 2025 With 2nd Part Airing in January 2026

Crunchyroll announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that the third season of the Fire Force anime will be the final season with two split- cours (quarters of a year). The first part of the final season will premiere in April 2025, and the second part will debut in January 2026. The company unveiled a trailer during the panel as well as a visual:

Image via Crunchyroll

The anime's official website first announced the third season in May 2022.

> Atsushi Ohkubo ( Soul Eater ) launched the Fire Force manga series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2015, and he ended the series on February 22. Kodansha had teased when the manga ended that there would be an "important announcement" for the franchise soon.

The manga's 34th and final volume shipped in Japan in May 2022.

Kodansha USA publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

The manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in July 2019 and ran for 24 episodes. The series had a "second chapter" that premiered in July 2020 and ran for 24 episodes. Funimation streamed the television anime on its FunimationNow streaming service, and streamed an English dub . Crunchyroll also streamed the series. The anime premiered on Toonami in July 2019, and the second season premiered on Toonami in October 2020.