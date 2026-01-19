Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 29-January 4

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's Spirited Away aired on NTV on Friday, January 2 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.7% rating.

Katsuhiro Ōtomo and Tokyo Movie Shinsha 's Akira film aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, January 3 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 1.5% rating.

The Eiga Oshiri Tantei Saraba Itoshiki Aibō (Oshiri) yo film aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, January 3 at 9:00 a.m., and it earned a 1.0% rating.

The first live-action Osomatsu-san film aired on TV Tokyo on Friday, January 2 at 9:50 a.m., and it earned a 1.0% rating.

The Gintama: The Final anime film aired on TV Tokyo on Friday, January 2 at 12:45 a.m., and it earned a 0.6% rating.

The New Year's Eve special of the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series, along with special marathons of the show, aired on various timeslots on TV Tokyo from Wednesday to Thursday. The Wednesday, December 31 airing at 8:15 a.m. earned a 6.0% rating, while the 10:00 a.m. slot earned a 5.8% rating, the 11:00 a.m. slot a 5.3% rating, and the 12:25 p.m. slot a 5.8% rating. The Thursday, January 1 airing at 2:00 p.m. earned a 6.1% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)