Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 29-January 4
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away aired on NTV on Friday, January 2 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.7% rating.
Katsuhiro Ōtomo and Tokyo Movie Shinsha's Akira film aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, January 3 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 1.5% rating.
The Eiga Oshiri Tantei Saraba Itoshiki Aibō (Oshiri) yo film aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, January 3 at 9:00 a.m., and it earned a 1.0% rating.
The first live-action Osomatsu-san film aired on TV Tokyo on Friday, January 2 at 9:50 a.m., and it earned a 1.0% rating.
The Gintama: The Final anime film aired on TV Tokyo on Friday, January 2 at 12:45 a.m., and it earned a 0.6% rating.
The New Year's Eve special of the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series, along with special marathons of the show, aired on various timeslots on TV Tokyo from Wednesday to Thursday. The Wednesday, December 31 airing at 8:15 a.m. earned a 6.0% rating, while the 10:00 a.m. slot earned a 5.8% rating, the 11:00 a.m. slot a 5.3% rating, and the 12:25 p.m. slot a 5.8% rating. The Thursday, January 1 airing at 2:00 p.m. earned a 6.1% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|January 4 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|January 4 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Detective Conan Episode "ZERO" The Shinichi Kudo Aquarium Case
|NTV
|January 3 (Sat)
|16:30
|60 min.
|Ōmisoka da yo! Doraemon 1-Jikan Special
|TV Asahi
|December 31 (Wed)
|9:00
|60 min.
|You and Idol Precure♪
|TV Asahi
|January 4 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Kingdom (season 6)
|NHK
|January 4 (Sun)
|00:10
|25 min.
|Kingdom (season 6)
|NHK
|January 3 (Sat)
|00:00
|25 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|January 3 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|DIGIMON BEATBREAK
|Fuji TV
|January 4 (Sun)
|09:00
|30 min.
|The Smurfs (season 3)
|NHK-E
|January 3 (Sat)
|08:10
|25 min.
|Kagaku×Bōken Survival!
|NHK-E
|December 31 (Wed)
|09:50
|25 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)