Ukyō Kodachi's Ato 365-nichi no Dinner Manga Enters Final Arc

Manga launched in March 2024

Image via Amazon © Ukyō Kodachi, Akita Shoten

The March issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine revealed on Monday that Ukyō Kodachi 's Ato 365 Hi no Dinner ( 365 days left for dinner ) manga is entering its final arc in the magazine's next issue on February 19. Sonshō Hangetsuban ( Working for God in a Godless World ) artist) draws the manga and Tsunakan Suda ( Saint Seiya: Kaiō Saiki - Rerise of Poseidon ) is in charge of composition. Kodachi is credited for the original work.

The manga's story begins with an encounter between two girls. Tobira is the pride of a downtown Chinese restaurant. Tsukasa is a consultant and a celebrity food consultant. Their encounter will shake the foundations of 4,000 years of Chinese cuisine.

Kodachi, Hangetsuban, and Suda launched the manga in Champion RED in March 2024. Akita Shoten will publish the manga's third compiled book volume on Tuesday.

Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto launched the Boruto sequel manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2016, and the manga ran monthly in the magazine. The manga transferred to Shueisha 's V Jump magazine in July 2019. Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto took over writing duties for the manga from Kodachi in November 2020.

Kodachi was also the head writer for such anime as Chaos Dragon , Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note , SEVEN KNIGHTS REVOLUTION: Hero Successor , and Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot .