News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 22-28
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Mario Kart World stays at #1, Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch version at #2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|94,645
|2,668,381
|2
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|59,469
|1,529,823
|3
|NSw 2
|Kirby Air Riders
|Nintendo
|November 20, 2025
|47,793
|424,837
|4
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|46,868
|1,004,154
|5
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|32,649
|232,554
|6
|NSw 2
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|30,154
|188,535
|7
|NSw 2
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Nintendo
|July 17, 2025
|15,258
|435,206
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|14,985
|4,109,192
|9
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV
|Nintendo
|July 24, 2025
|14,808
|126,436
|10
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|13,839
|8,311,118
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|12,379
|1,452,658
|12
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|11,141
|6,510,483
|13
|NSw 2
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
|Koei Tecmo Games
|November 6, 2025
|10,358
|148,033
|14
|NSw
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|9,709
|5,852,920
|15
|NSw
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Nintendo
|October 2, 2025
|8,333
|133,963
|16
|NSw
|Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2
|Aniplex
|August 1, 2025
|7,779
|174,051
|17
|NSw
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|October 30, 2025
|6,412
|316,439
|18
|NSw 2
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|October 30, 2025
|5,736
|135,317
|19
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|5,604
|1,678,572
|20
|NSw
|Tamagotchi Plaza
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|June 26, 2025
|5,391
|215,619
Source: Famitsu