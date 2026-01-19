News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 22-28

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Mario Kart World stays at #1, Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch version at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: December 22-28

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 94,645 2,668,381
2NSwPokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 59,469 1,529,823
3NSw 2Kirby Air Riders Nintendo November 20, 2025 47,793 424,837
4NSw 2Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 46,868 1,004,154
5NSwMomotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 32,649 232,554
6NSw 2Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 30,154 188,535
7NSw 2Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo July 17, 2025 15,258 435,206
8NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 14,985 4,109,192
9NSw 2Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo July 24, 2025 14,808 126,436
10NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 13,839 8,311,118
11NSwSuper Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 12,379 1,452,658
12NSwMario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 11,141 6,510,483
13NSw 2Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Koei Tecmo Games November 6, 2025 10,358 148,033
14NSwSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 9,709 5,852,920
15NSwSuper Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Nintendo October 2, 2025 8,333 133,963
16NSwDemon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Aniplex August 1, 2025 7,779 174,051
17NSwDragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix October 30, 2025 6,412 316,439
18NSw 2Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix October 30, 2025 5,736 135,317
19NSwNintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 5,604 1,678,572
20NSwTamagotchi Plaza Bandai Namco Entertainment June 26, 2025 5,391 215,619

Source: Famitsu

