News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 15-21

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mario Kart World stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: December 15-21

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5 115,729 2,573,736
2NSwPokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16 72,820 1,470,354
3NSw 2Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16 54,096 957,286
4NSw 2Kirby Air Riders Nintendo November 20 49,220 377,044
5NSw 2Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13 26,323 158,381
6NSwMomotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13 22,898 199,905
7NSw 2Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo July 17 16,165 419,948
8NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 16,038 4,094,207
9NSw 2Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo July 24 14,268 111,628
10NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 13,352 8,297,279
11NSwYūkyū Fantasia Revival Taito December 18 11,263 11,263
12NSw 2Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Koei Tecmo Games November 6 11,214 137,675
13NSwSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 11,155 5,843,211
14NSwMario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 11,053 6,499,342
15NSwOlympia Soirée Catharsis Idea Factory December 18 10,969 10,969
16NSwSuper Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 10,817 1,440,279
17NSwSuper Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Nintendo October 2 7,966 125,630
18NSwDemon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Aniplex August 1 7,387 166,272
19NSw 2Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix October 30 5,653 129,581
20NSwTaiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22, 2022 5,490 465,384

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 8-14
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives