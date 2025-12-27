News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 15-21
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mario Kart World stays at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5
|115,729
|2,573,736
|2
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16
|72,820
|1,470,354
|3
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16
|54,096
|957,286
|4
|NSw 2
|Kirby Air Riders
|Nintendo
|November 20
|49,220
|377,044
|5
|NSw 2
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13
|26,323
|158,381
|6
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13
|22,898
|199,905
|7
|NSw 2
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Nintendo
|July 17
|16,165
|419,948
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|16,038
|4,094,207
|9
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV
|Nintendo
|July 24
|14,268
|111,628
|10
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|13,352
|8,297,279
|11
|NSw
|Yūkyū Fantasia Revival
|Taito
|December 18
|11,263
|11,263
|12
|NSw 2
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
|Koei Tecmo Games
|November 6
|11,214
|137,675
|13
|NSw
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|11,155
|5,843,211
|14
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|11,053
|6,499,342
|15
|NSw
|Olympia Soirée Catharsis
|Idea Factory
|December 18
|10,969
|10,969
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|10,817
|1,440,279
|17
|NSw
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Nintendo
|October 2
|7,966
|125,630
|18
|NSw
|Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2
|Aniplex
|August 1
|7,387
|166,272
|19
|NSw 2
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|October 30
|5,653
|129,581
|20
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22, 2022
|5,490
|465,384
