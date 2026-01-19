News
19th Manga Taisho Awards Nominate 12 Titles

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Robō no Fujii nominated for 2nd straight year along with Home at the Horizon, Strikeout Pitch, The Devil's in the Lunch Deals, Maison and the Man-Eating Apartment, Ichi the Witch

The executive committee for the 19th Manga Taisho awards listed this year's 12 nominated works on Tuesday. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")

Manga Taisho 2026 Nominees

imouto
Image via Amazon
© Mari Gangi, Kodansha
Imōto wa Shitteiru
Mari Gangi

okaerisuiheisen
Image via Amazon
© Taiyō Watabe, Shueisha
Home at the Horizon
Taiyō Watabe

kaiju
Image via Amazon
© Mado Saitō, Kadokawa
Kaijū o Kaibō Suru
Mado Saitō

strikeoutpitch
Image via Amazon
© Kyu Sumiyoshi, Shueisha
Strikeout Pitch
Kyu Sumiyoshi

lunchdeals
Image via Amazon
© Ishiko, Kodansha
The Devil's in the Lunch Deals
Ishiko

danmitsu
Image via Amazon
© Tooru Seino, Kodansha
Danmitsu
Tooru Seino

tomodachidatta
Image via Amazon
© Miyu Kinuta, Kobunsha
Tomodachi Datta Hito: Kinuta Miya Sakuhinshū
Miya Kinuta

maison
Maison and the Man-Eating Apartment
Kuu Tanaka, Akima

honnara
Image via Amazon
© Ao Kojima, Kadokawa
Hon Nara Uru Hodo
Ao Kojima

Ichi the Witch
Image via Viz Media's X/Twitter account
Ichi the Witch
Osamu Nishi, Shiro Usazaki

riot
Image via Amazon
© Yūta Tsukada, Shogakukan
RIOT
Yūta Tsukada

Robō no Fujii manga cover
Image via Amzon
©Nabekurao, Shogakukan
Robō no Fujii (also nominated in 2025)
Nabekurao

The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 94 individuals, who selected from 249 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2025 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.

The second round of voting will determine the winner of Manga Taisho 2026, which will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held in late March.

Previous winners include:

Sources: Manga Taisho, Comic Natalie


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives