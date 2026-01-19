19th Manga Taisho Awards Nominate 12 Titles

The executive committee for the 19th Manga Taisho awards listed this year's 12 nominated works on Tuesday. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")

Manga Taisho 2026 Nominees

Image via Amazon © Mari Gangi, Kodansha

Image via Amazon © Taiyō Watabe, Shueisha

Image via Amazon © Mado Saitō, Kadokawa

Image via Amazon © Kyu Sumiyoshi, Shueisha

Image via Amazon © Ishiko, Kodansha

Image via Amazon © Tooru Seino, Kodansha

Image via Amazon © Miyu Kinuta, Kobunsha

Tomodachi Datta Hito: Kinuta Miya Sakuhinshū

Miya Kinuta

Image via Amazon © Ao Kojima, Kadokawa

Image via Amazon © Yūta Tsukada, Shogakukan

Image via Amzon ©Nabekurao, Shogakukan

(also nominated in 2025)

The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 94 individuals, who selected from 249 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2025 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.

The second round of voting will determine the winner of Manga Taisho 2026, which will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held in late March.

Previous winners include:

Sources: Manga Taisho, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.