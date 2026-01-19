News
19th Manga Taisho Awards Nominate 12 Titles
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The executive committee for the 19th Manga Taisho awards listed this year's 12 nominated works on Tuesday. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")
Manga Taisho 2026 NomineesImōto wa Shitteiru
Mari Gangi
Home at the Horizon
Taiyō Watabe
Kaijū o Kaibō Suru
Mado Saitō
Strikeout Pitch
Kyu Sumiyoshi
The Devil's in the Lunch Deals
Ishiko
Danmitsu
Tooru Seino
Tomodachi Datta Hito: Kinuta Miya Sakuhinshū
Miya Kinuta
Maison and the Man-Eating Apartment
Kuu Tanaka, Akima
Hon Nara Uru Hodo
Ao Kojima
Ichi the Witch
Osamu Nishi, Shiro Usazaki
RIOT
Yūta Tsukada
Robō no Fujii (also nominated in 2025)
Nabekurao
The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 94 individuals, who selected from 249 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2025 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.
The second round of voting will determine the winner of Manga Taisho 2026, which will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held in late March.
Previous winners include:
- 2025 - Alice, Dokomademo by Kiko Urino
- 2024 - Kimi to Uchū o Aruku Tame ni by Inuhiko Doronoda
- 2023 - Kore Kaite Shine by Minoru Toyoda
- 2022 - Darwin Jihen by Shun Umezawa
- 2021 - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe
- 2020 - The Blue Period. by Tsubasa Yamaguchi
- 2019 - Astra Lost in Space by Kenta Shinohara
- 2018 - BEASTARS by Paru Itagaki
- 2017 - Hibiki: Shōsetsuka ni Naru Hōhō by Mitsuharu Yanamoto
- 2016 - Golden Kamuy by Satoru Noda
- 2015 - Kakukaku Shikajika by Akiko Higashimura
- 2014 - A Bride's Story by Kaoru Mori
- 2013 - Umimachi Diary by Akimi Yoshida
- 2012 - Silver Spoon by Hiromu Arakawa
- 2011 - March comes in like a lion by Chika Umino
- 2010 - Thermae Romae by Mari Yamazaki
- 2009 - Chihayafuru by Yuki Suetsugu
- 2008 - Gaku - Minna no Yama by Shinichi Ishizuka
Sources: Manga Taisho, Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.