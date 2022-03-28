Shun Umezawa's Darwin Jihen Manga Wins 15th Manga Taisho Awards

Manga tops 9 other nominations

The executive committee for the 15th Manga Taisho awards announced the winner and full points breakdown for the awards on Monday during the award ceremony. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")

Shun Umezawa's Darwin Jihen manga won this year's award. The manga also won an Excellence Award in the Manga Division of the Japanese government's Ministry of Cultural Affairs' 25th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards earlier this month. The manga also ranked at #10 for manga for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Umezawa drew an illustration to commemorate the award.

The manga centers on Charlie, a hybrid human-chimpanzee named a "Humanzee." The terrorist organization Animal Liberation Front attacked an animal research center, where a female chimpanzee had given birth to Charlie. Charlie is then raised by human parents, and goes to high school. The manga launched in June 2020 in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine and currently has three volumes.

The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 99 individuals, who selected from 235 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2021 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.



Manga Taisho 2022 Final Results

Darwin Jihen

Shun Umezawa

74 points



Look Back

Tatsuki Fujimoto

68 points



Hirayasumi

Keigo Shinzō

66 points



Onna no Sono no Hoshi (was also nominated last year)

Yama Wayama

63 points



Chi: Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite (was also nominated last year)

Uoto

59 points



Trillion Game

Ryoichi Ikegami , Riichirou Inagaki

55 points



Dandadan

Yukinobu Tatsu

53 points



Oshi no Ko (was also nominated last year)

Aka Akasaka , Mengo Yokoyari

49 points



Umi ga Hashiru Endroll

John Tarachine

45 points



Jitenshaya-san no Takahashi-kun

Arare Matsumushi

32 points



Previous winners of the Manga Taisho award include:

Sources: Manga Taisho, Comic Natalie