Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko, Sonny Boy, Oddtaxi, More Win Media Arts Awards

The Japanese government's Ministry of Cultural Affairs announced the winners of the 25th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards on Sunday.

The Naoki Urasawa presents Manben neo - Yoshikazu Yasuhiko - program won the Entertainment Division's Grand Prize. The festival also awarded Polygon Pictures president and CEO Shūzō Shiota and professor and manga creator belne with a Special Achievement Award.

The award winners in the Animation Division and Manga Division include:

Animation Division

Grand Prize

Excellence Award

Dozens of Norths

"The Fourth Wall" animated short film by Mahboobeh Kalaee (Iran)anime film by(Japan)

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko anime film by Sanma Akashiya and Ayumu Watanabe (Japan)



"Letter to a Pig" animated short film by Tal Kantor (Israel)



Sonny Boy TV anime series by Shingo Natsume (Japan)



Social Impact Award

New Face Award

animated TV series by(Japan)TV anime series byand(Japan)

"A Bite of Bone" short anime film by Honami Yano (Japan)



"Yallah!" animated short film by Nayla Nassar, Edouard Pitula, Renaud de Saint Albin, Cécile Adant, and Anaïs Sassatelli (France)



Manga Division

Grand Prize

Golden Raspberry

Excellence Award

Darwin Jihen

Darwin's Incident

by(Japan)) by Shun Umezawa (Japan)

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction by Inio Asano (Japan)



Hokkyoku Hyakkaten no Concierge-san (The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store) by Tsuchika Nishimura (Japan)



The Best We Could Do: An Illustrated Memoir by Thi Bui (United States)



Social Impact Award

New Face Award

Kitsune to Tanuki to Iinazuke

Fiance and two critters

by(Japan)) by Seiichi Tokiwa (Japan)

Korogaru Kyōdai (Rolling Siblings) by Tsubumi Mori (Japan)



Lost Lad London by Shinya Shima (Japan)



Last year the Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! television anime series won the Animation Division's Grand Prize, and Chica Umino 's March comes in like a lion manga won the Manga Division Grand Prize.

Sources: Japan Media Arts Festival, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web