Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, On-Gaku, March comes in like a lion Win Media Arts Awards

Voice actress, more also win awards

The Japanese government's Ministry of Cultural Affairs announced the winners of the 24th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards on Friday. Kenji Iwaisawa 's ON-GAKU: Our Sound anime film won the Entertainment Division's Grand Prize. The festival also awarded voice actress Masako Nozawa ( Dragon Ball franchise's Goku, Gohan, Goten) with a Special Achievement Award.

The award winners in the Animation Division and Manga Division include:

Animation Division

Grand Prize

TV anime by(Japan)

Excellence Award

film by(Japan)

A Whisker Away anime film by Junichi Sato and Tomotaka Shibayama (Japan)



Marona's Fantastic Tale animated theatrical film by Anca Damian (Romania)



Grey to Green music video by Marcos Sánchez (Chile)



Social Impact Award

Haze Haseru Haterumade

music video by Waboku (Japan)

New Face Award

The Man on the Shore

short anime film by Daisuke Ozasa and Hikaru Morishige (Japan)

The mark of Emi short anime film by Momoka Furukawahara (Japan)



À la mer poussière animated short film by Héloïse Ferlay (France)



Manga Division

Grand Prize

by(Japan)

Excellence Award

Innocent Rouge

by(Japan)

Kashikokute Yukiaru Kodomo (A Wise and Brave Child) by Miki Yamamoto (Japan)



Hitori de Shinitai (I Want to Die Alone) by Kaoru Curryzawa (Japan)



Hei no naka no Biyoshitsu ( The Depth of the Sky ) by Marco Kohinata and Mina Sakurai (Japan)



Social Impact Award

by(Japan)

New Face Award

Swingin' Dragon Tiger Boogie

by Koukou Haida (Japan)

Soratobu Kujira (A Flying Whale) by Suzuhiro Suzuki (Japan)



My Broken Mariko by Waka Hirako (Japan)



Last year the Children of the Sea film won the Animation Division's Grand Prize, and Toranosuke Shimada's A Brief History of Robo sapiens manga won the Manga Division Grand Prize.

Sources: Japan Media Arts Festival, Eiga Natalie