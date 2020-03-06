News
Children of the Sea, A Brief History of Robo sapiens Win Media Arts Awards
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The Japanese government's Ministry of Cultural Affairs announced the winners of the 23rd Japan Media Arts Festival Awards on Friday.
Animation Division
Grand PrizeChildren of the Sea (Kaijū no Kodomo) theatrical anime by Ayumu Watanabe (Japan)
Excellence AwardA Japanese Boy Who Draws (Aru Nihon no Egaki Shōnen) short anime by Masayoshi Kawajiri (Japan)
Gon, the Little Fox (Gon) short anime by Takeshi Yashiro (Japan)
Long Way North: Chikyū no Teppen animated theatrical film by Rémi Chayé (France)
Nettle Head short film by Paul E. Cabon (France)
New Face AwardWandering Mouse (Mukau Nezumi) short anime by Tsukiji Nohara (Japan)
Elephant in the Bath House (Yokujō no Zō) short film by Jialin Cheng (China)
Daughter short film by Daria Kashcheeva (Russia)
Social Impact AwardWeathering With You (Tenki no Ko) theatrical anime by Makoto Shinkai (Japan)
Manga Division
Grand PrizeA Brief History of Robo sapiens (Robo sapiens Zenshi) by Toranosuke Shimada (Japan)
Excellence AwardTo Die Tomorrow (Ashita Shinu ni ha,) by Sumako Kari (Japan)
Double by Ayako Noda (Japan)
Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen (Bikachō Shinshi Kaikoroku) by Moyoco Anno (Japan)
The Arab of the Future: A Childhood in the Middle East (1978-1984) (Mirai no Arabjin Chūtō no Kodomo Jidai) by Riad Sattouf (creator), Takanori Uno (translator; France/Japan)
New Face AwardIf You Become an Adult (Otona ni Nareba) by Atsushi Itō (Japan)
Flower and Cheek (Hana to Hoho) by K Itoi (Japan)
There Is No Other (Muchū sa, Kimi ni.) by Yama Wayama (Japan)
Social Impact AwardUshijima the Loan Shark (Yamikin Ushijima-kun) by Shohei Manabe (Japan)
The Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice game won an Excellence Award in the Entertainment Division.
Producer, anime historian, and president of ANIDO Takashi Namiki was one of four recipients of a Special Achievement Award this year, alongside composer and neuroscientist Shoji Yamashiro.
Sources: Press release, Japan Media Arts Festival's website