Children of the Sea, A Brief History of Robo sapiens Win Media Arts Awards

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Weathering With You, Ushijima the Loan Shark, more also awarded

The Japanese government's Ministry of Cultural Affairs announced the winners of the 23rd Japan Media Arts Festival Awards on Friday.

Animation Division

Grand Prize

Children of the Sea (Kaijū no Kodomo) theatrical anime by Ayumu Watanabe (Japan)

Excellence Award

A Japanese Boy Who Draws (Aru Nihon no Egaki Shōnen) short anime by Masayoshi Kawajiri (Japan)

Gon, the Little Fox (Gon) short anime by Takeshi Yashiro (Japan)

Long Way North: Chikyū no Teppen animated theatrical film by Rémi Chayé (France)

Nettle Head short film by Paul E. Cabon (France)

New Face Award

Wandering Mouse (Mukau Nezumi) short anime by Tsukiji Nohara (Japan)

Elephant in the Bath House (Yokujō no Zō) short film by Jialin Cheng (China)

Daughter short film by Daria Kashcheeva (Russia)

Social Impact Award

Weathering With You (Tenki no Ko) theatrical anime by Makoto Shinkai (Japan)

Manga Division

Grand Prize

A Brief History of Robo sapiens (Robo sapiens Zenshi) by Toranosuke Shimada (Japan)

Excellence Award

To Die Tomorrow (Ashita Shinu ni ha,) by Sumako Kari (Japan)

Double by Ayako Noda (Japan)

Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen (Bikachō Shinshi Kaikoroku) by Moyoco Anno (Japan)

The Arab of the Future: A Childhood in the Middle East (1978-1984) (Mirai no Arabjin Chūtō no Kodomo Jidai) by Riad Sattouf (creator), Takanori Uno (translator; France/Japan)

New Face Award

If You Become an Adult (Otona ni Nareba) by Atsushi Itō (Japan)

Flower and Cheek (Hana to Hoho) by K Itoi (Japan)

There Is No Other (Muchū sa, Kimi ni.) by Yama Wayama (Japan)

Social Impact Award

Ushijima the Loan Shark (Yamikin Ushijima-kun) by Shohei Manabe (Japan)

The Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice game won an Excellence Award in the Entertainment Division.

Producer, anime historian, and president of ANIDO Takashi Namiki was one of four recipients of a Special Achievement Award this year, alongside composer and neuroscientist Shoji Yamashiro.

Sources: Press release, Japan Media Arts Festival's website

