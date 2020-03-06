Children of the Sea, A Brief History of Robo sapiens Win Media Arts Awards

, more also awarded

The Japanese government's Ministry of Cultural Affairs announced the winners of the 23rd Japan Media Arts Festival Awards on Friday.

Animation Division

Grand Prize

Kaijū no Kodomo

) theatrical anime by(Japan)

Excellence Award

A Japanese Boy Who Draws

Aru Nihon no Egaki Shōnen

) short anime by(Japan)

Gon, the Little Fox ( Gon ) short anime by Takeshi Yashiro (Japan)



Long Way North: Chikyū no Teppen animated theatrical film by Rémi Chayé (France)



Nettle Head short film by Paul E. Cabon (France)



New Face Award

Wandering Mouse

Mukau Nezumi

) short anime by Tsukiji Nohara (Japan)

Elephant in the Bath House ( Yokujō no Zō ) short film by Jialin Cheng (China)



Daughter short film by Daria Kashcheeva (Russia)



Social Impact Award

Tenki no Ko

) theatrical anime by(Japan)

Manga Division

Grand Prize

A Brief History of Robo sapiens

(Robo sapiens Zenshi) by Toranosuke Shimada (Japan)

Excellence Award

To Die Tomorrow

Ashita Shinu ni ha,

) by(Japan)

Double by Ayako Noda (Japan)



Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen ( Bikachō Shinshi Kaikoroku ) by Moyoco Anno (Japan)



The Arab of the Future: A Childhood in the Middle East (1978-1984) ( Mirai no Arabjin Chūtō no Kodomo Jidai ) by Riad Sattouf (creator), Takanori Uno (translator; France/Japan)



New Face Award

If You Become an Adult

Otona ni Nareba

) by Atsushi Itō (Japan)

Flower and Cheek ( Hana to Hoho ) by K Itoi (Japan)



There Is No Other ( Muchū sa, Kimi ni. ) by Yama Wayama (Japan)



Social Impact Award

Yamikin Ushijima-kun

) by(Japan)

The Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice game won an Excellence Award in the Entertainment Division.

Producer, anime historian, and president of ANIDO Takashi Namiki was one of four recipients of a Special Achievement Award this year, alongside composer and neuroscientist Shoji Yamashiro .

Sources: Press release, Japan Media Arts Festival's website