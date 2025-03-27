News
Kiko Urino's 'Alice, Doko Made mo' Manga Wins 18th Manga Taisho Awards
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kiko Urino's Alice, Doko Made mo won this year's award.
The manga centers on Alice Asahida, a junior high school girl who was raised bilingually by her parents, but after their deaths, struggled to continue learning both her mother tongues. As a result, she also struggled to keep up with everyday schoolwork and learning. One day, she meets a so-called genius named Inuboshi, who offers to tutor her. With his help, Alice works closer and closer to her goal of becoming Japan's first femal astronaut mission commander.
Urino launched the manga in Shogakukan's Big Comic Spirits magazine in June 2024. Shogakukan published the manga's second compiled book volume in December 2024, and will publish the third volume on Friday.
The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 97 individuals, who selected from 238 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2024 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.
Manga Taisho 2024 Final ResultsAlice, Doko Made mo
Kiko Urino
102 points
Robō no Fujii
Nabekurao
79 points
Girl Meets Rock!
Tetsuo Ideuchi、Kuwahali
75 points
Magus of the Library
Mitsu Izumi
69 points
Dokudami no Hana Saku Koro
Shiho Kido
51 points
Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me
Gin Shirakawa, Eiko Mutsuhana, Yugiri Aika
45 points
Onna no Sono no Hoshi (also nominated in 2021, 2022 and 2023)
Yama Wayama
44 points
Cosmos
Ryūhei Tamura
38 points
Kono Yo wa Tatakau Kachi ga Aru
Hatsumi Kodama
37 points
Dokagui Daisuki! Mochizuki-san
Kamome Maruyono
24 points
Previous winners include:
- 2024 - Kimi to Uchū o Aruku Tame ni by Inuhiko Doronoda
- 2023 - Kore Kaite Shine by Minoru Toyoda
- 2022 - Darwin Jihen by Shun Umezawa
- 2021 - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe
- 2020 - The Blue Period. by Tsubasa Yamaguchi
- 2019 - Astra Lost in Space by Kenta Shinohara
- 2018 - BEASTARS by Paru Itagaki
- 2017 - Hibiki: Shōsetsuka ni Naru Hōhō by Mitsuharu Yanamoto
- 2016 - Golden Kamuy by Satoru Noda
- 2015 - Kakukaku Shikajika by Akiko Higashimura
- 2014 - A Bride's Story by Kaoru Mori
- 2013 - Umimachi Diary by Akimi Yoshida
- 2012 - Silver Spoon by Hiromu Arakawa
- 2011 - March comes in like a lion by Chika Umino
- 2010 - Thermae Romae by Mari Yamazaki
- 2009 - Chihayafuru by Yuki Suetsugu
- 2008 - Gaku - Minna no Yama by Shinichi Ishizuka
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
Source: Comic Natalie