Kiko Urino's 'Alice, Doko Made mo' Manga Wins 18th Manga Taisho Awards

The executive committee for the 18th Manga Taisho awards announced the winner and full points breakdown for the awards on Thursday during the award ceremony. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")

Kiko Urino 's Alice, Doko Made mo won this year's award.

The manga centers on Alice Asahida, a junior high school girl who was raised bilingually by her parents, but after their deaths, struggled to continue learning both her mother tongues. As a result, she also struggled to keep up with everyday schoolwork and learning. One day, she meets a so-called genius named Inuboshi, who offers to tutor her. With his help, Alice works closer and closer to her goal of becoming Japan's first femal astronaut mission commander.

Urino launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in June 2024. Shogakukan published the manga's second compiled book volume in December 2024, and will publish the third volume on Friday.

The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 97 individuals, who selected from 238 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2024 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.

Manga Taisho 2024 Final Results

Alice, Doko Made mo

Kiko Urino

102 points

79 points

75 points

69 points

51 points

45 points

(also nominated in 2021, 2022 and 2023)44 points

38 points

37 points

24 points

