News
Kiko Urino's 'Alice, Doko Made mo' Manga Wins 18th Manga Taisho Awards

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nabekurao's Robō no Fujii comes in 2nd

Alice, Doko Made mo manga cover
Image via Amazon
©Kiko Urino, Shogakukan
The executive committee for the 18th Manga Taisho awards announced the winner and full points breakdown for the awards on Thursday during the award ceremony. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")

Kiko Urino's Alice, Doko Made mo won this year's award.

The manga centers on Alice Asahida, a junior high school girl who was raised bilingually by her parents, but after their deaths, struggled to continue learning both her mother tongues. As a result, she also struggled to keep up with everyday schoolwork and learning. One day, she meets a so-called genius named Inuboshi, who offers to tutor her. With his help, Alice works closer and closer to her goal of becoming Japan's first femal astronaut mission commander.

Urino launched the manga in Shogakukan's Big Comic Spirits magazine in June 2024. Shogakukan published the manga's second compiled book volume in December 2024, and will publish the third volume on Friday.

The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 97 individuals, who selected from 238 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2024 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.

Manga Taisho 2024 Final Results

Alice, Doko Made mo manga cover
Image via Amazon
©Kiko Urino, Shogakukan
Alice, Doko Made mo
Kiko Urino
102 points

Robō no Fujii manga cover
Image via Amzon
©Nabekurao, Shogakukan
Robō no Fujii
Nabekurao
79 points

Girl Meets Rock! manga cover
Image via Amazon
© Kuwahali, Tetsuo Ideuchi, Shueisha
Girl Meets Rock!
Tetsuo IdeuchiKuwahali
75 points

Magus of the Library manga cover
Image via Amazon
©Mitsu Izumi, Kodansha
Magus of the Library
Mitsu Izumi
69 points

Dokudami no Hana Saku Koro manga cover
Image via Amazon
©Shiho Kido, Kodansha
Dokudami no Hana Saku Koro
Shiho Kido
51 points

Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me manga cover
Image courtesy of Seven Seas
Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me
Gin Shirakawa, Eiko Mutsuhana, Yugiri Aika
45 points

Onna no Sono no Hoshi manga cover
© Yama Wayama, Shodensha
Onna no Sono no Hoshi (also nominated in 2021, 2022 and 2023)
Yama Wayama
44 points

Cosmos manga cover
Image via Amazon
©Ryūhei Tamura, Shogakukan
Cosmos
Ryūhei Tamura
38 points

Kono Yo wa Tatakau Kachi ga Aru manga cover
Image via amazon
©Hatsumi Kodama, Shogakukan
Kono Yo wa Tatakau Kachi ga Aru
Hatsumi Kodama
37 points

Dokagui Daisuki! Mochizuki-san manga cover
Image via Amazon
©Kamome Maruyono, Hakusensha
Dokagui Daisuki! Mochizuki-san
Kamome Maruyono
24 points

Previous winners include:


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.

Source: Comic Natalie

