Tokyo Clanpool Game Gets Physical PC Edition Release, Cancels Physical Switch Release

Physical Uncut Edition ships in early 2026

Eastasiasoft announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Monday that it will release a physical Uncut Edition of Compile Heart 's Tokyo Clanpool game for PC in early 2026. Preorders open on Thursday. The company is also cancelling its planned physical release of the Nintendo Switch version for North America and Europe.

Image via Eastasiasoft's X/Twitter © 2024 Idea Factory / Compile Heart

The Uncut Edition includes all the cut content from the original Japanese release of the game and will include a "faithful" localization in English and Traditional Chinese. Owners of the digital GOG edition will have access to a patch that will restore cut content.

The new release will also include a branded USB drive, a soundtrack CD, art book, poster, sticker sheets, acrylic character standees, and a collector's box.

The game originally launched for the PlayStation Vita in October 2017.

The game also received a serialized prologue novel in Dengeki PlayStation magazine. Ryo Aso wrote the story and Manamitsu illustrated.