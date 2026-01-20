Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring Anime's New Video Unveils Cast, Theme Songs' Artist

The staff for the television anime of Kana Akatsuki 's Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring novel series announced the anime's main cast in a promotional video on Tuesday. The anime's staff also announced that vocaloid producer and composer Orangestar is producing and performing the opening and ending theme songs.

The anime will star (image above from left to right):

The anime will debut this spring.

Ken Yamamoto ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era , Pokémon : Hisuian Snow) is directing the series at Wit Studio . Kazuhiro Furuhashi (director for Mobile Suit Gundam UC , Getbackers , Spy×Family ) is the animation adviser. Ayumu Hisao ( I'm in Love with the Villainess , Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Namiko Torii is the character designer. kensuke ushio is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

Yen Press has licensed the overall Agents of the Four Seasons novel series, and it describes the first volume of Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring :

Once upon a time, there was Winter.

Winter was once the only season in the world-but such an existence was too lonely to bear, and so it created Spring to love. Before long, the earth wished for more time to rest in the cycle, and Summer and Autumn were born. The ones who carry the cycle are called the Agents of the Four Seasons . Hinagiku, the Agent of Spring, disappeared from this land ten years ago, taking the season of spring with her. Now, after incredible hardship, she has returned to restore the cycle to its proper state-and, as in the myth passed down since the dawn of time, she sends her love to Winter.

The novel series currently consists of two Dance of Spring novels, two Dance of Summer novels, the The Archer of Dawn novel, two Dance of Autumn novels, and the T asogare no Ite (Archer of Dusk) novel. Suoh illustrates the novels.

The novels topped the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook's New Title category in 2021.

Nappa Komatsuda launched a manga adaptation of Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine in July 2022. Hakusensha published the sixth compiled book volume on August 5. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

Yuriko Asami launched a separate manga titled Shunka Shūtō Daikōsha Moka Momoyo ( Agents of the Four Seasons : Hundred Songs, Hundred Leaves) in May 2023 on the Kadocomi website. Kadokawa released the manga's second volume in December 2024.

Akatsuki's Violet Evergarden novel series won the grand prize in the fifth Kyoto Animation Award program's novel category in 2014. Akatsuki published the novels under Kyoto Animation 's KA Esuma Bunko label. The novels inspired a television anime in 2018, a side story anime in 2019, and a theatrical anime sequel in 2020.

Sources: Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.