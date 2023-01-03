Kana Akatsuki's Shunka Shūtō Daikōsha Novels Get New Manga Adaptation

The official website of Kadokawa 's G's Channel web service announced on Monday that Kana Akatsuki 's Shunka Shūtō Daikōsha novel series is inspiring a new manga titled Shunka Shūtō Daikōsha Moka Momoyo (Four Seasons' Proxy Hundred Songs, Hundred Leaves; title romanization not confirmed). Yuriko Asami will draw the manga. There is no launch date yet for the manga, but it will run on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website and on the Dengeki G's Comic section of the Nico Nico Seiga website.

Asami also drew a new visual to commemorate the announcement. The visual below features the characters Itechō Kangetsu (left) and Sakura Himedaka (right), the guard officials for the proxies of Winter and Spring respectively.

Asami, Jun Maeda , and Na-Ga launched the Angel Beats!: Heaven's Door manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki G's Magazine in 2010, then moved it to Dengeki G's Comic . The series ended in 2016. Seven Seas licensed the manga and published it in English.

Akatsuki's Shunka Shūtō Daikōsha Haru no Mai (Four Seasons' Proxy Spring Dance) previously inspired a manga adaptation by Nappa Komatsuda. The manga launched in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine in July 2022. Hakusensha will publish the manga's first compiled book volume on January 4.

The novels take place in a world where the only season is Winter. Winter lives a lonely existence, and so they create Spring. A short time later, due to the wishes of the land, Summer and Fall are also born, and the four seasons are complete. The human children in charge of bringing in the new season every three months are called the "Proxies of the Four Seasons."

Kadokawa published the Shunka Shūtō Daikōsha Haru no Mai novels by Akatsuki ( Violet Evergarden ) with illustrations by Suō, and it published the two volumes together in April 2021. The novels topped the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook's New Title category in 2021. The two Shunka Shūtō Daikōsha Natsu no Mai (Summer Dance) novels shipped together in July 2022. The Shunka Shūtō Daikōsha Akatsuki no Shashu (Archer of the Dawn) novel will ship on January 7.

Akatsuki's Violet Evergarden novel series won the grand prize in the fifth Kyoto Animation Award program's novel category in 2014. Akatsuki published the novels under Kyoto Animation 's KA Esuma Bunko label. The novels inspired a television anime in 2018, a side story anime in 2019, and a theatrical anime sequel in 2020.

