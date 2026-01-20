2026 Doraemon Film Casts Comedy Duo Alco & Peace

The staff for the 2026 Doraemon film, Eiga Doraemon: Shin Nobita no Kaitei Kiganjō ( Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil ), announced on Tuesday that the comedy duo Alco & Peace are official promotional ambassadors for the film. The members of the duo, Yūki Hirako and Kenta Sakai, will also make their voice-acting debuts as soldiers who guard the underwater Mu Federation in the story.

Image via Doraemon film's X/Twitter © 藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2026

Image via 2026 Doraemon the Movie's website ©藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2026

The film will open in Japan on February 27.

Shōya Chiba voices the character El, a soldier of the Mu Federation tasked to keep an eye on Doraemon and his friends when they arrived at the bottom of the sea; and Ryō Hirohashi will voice the Mizunaka Buggy (Underwater Buggy), the amphibious buggy car and one of Doraemon's secret gadgets.

Actress Airi Taira is also an ambassador for the film and will voice a soldier in the film.

The new and 45th 2D anime film (not counting the 3D CG Stand By Me Doraemon films) remakes the classic 1983 film Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil .

Tetsuo Yajima ( Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle , Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us , Pokémon XY ) returns after directing episodes of the Doraemon television anime and contributing in other capacities to Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Great Adventure into the Underworld , Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the Steel Troops: The New Age , and Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony . Another veteran of the television anime, Isao Murayama ( Witchy Precure! , Star Twinkle Precure , Bakugan ), wrote the new film's screenplay.

Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Esekai Monogatari ( Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales ), the 44th film in the Doraemon franchise, opened in Japan on March 7.

Sources: Doraemon film's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie