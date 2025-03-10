2025 Doraemon Film Opens at #1

Image via natalie.mu © 藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2025

Doraemon

: Nobita's Art World Tales), the 44th film in the, ranked at #1 at the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film sold 571,000 tickets for 702,817,200 yen (about US$4.78 million) in its first three days.

The film opened in Japan last Friday.

The story follows Doraemon, Nobita, and friends as they enter a painting into a medieval European world. In the painting, they meet Claire and Milo, children from the country of Artoria. They also encounter a small demon with wings named Chai. Together, they face a powerful enemy for a legendary jewel.

Yukiyo Teramoto ( Doraemon series and movies) directed the film. Satoshi Itō ( Doraemon series) wrote the script. The film commemorates the 45th anniversary of Doraemon movies. Aimyon performed the film's theme song "Sketch," as well as the film's insert song "Kimi no Yume o Kikinagara, Boku wa Waraeru Idea o!" (An Idea That Makes Me Smile Comes to Me, While I Listen to Your Dreams!).

The live-action film ofand'smanga dropped from #3 to #5 in its fourth weekend. The film earned 89,102,000 yen (about US$606,900) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,620,920,700 yen (about US$11.04 million).

The film opened in Japan on February 14. The film sold 438,000 tickets and earned 616,191,900 yen (about US$4.08 million) in its first three days.

The film features an original story where Trillion Game has become one of the largest corporations in Japan and is set to take on its next venture with the opening of Japan's first casino resort.

The film features a returning cast, including Ren Meguro from idol group Snow Man as protagonist Haru Tennōji, and Hayato Sano as Manabu "Gaku" Taira. Mio Imada , Riko Fukumoto , and Kouji Kikkawa reprise their roles as Yurika Kokuryuu, Rinrin Takahashi, and Kazuki Kedouin, respectively. Other returning cast members include Kōsuke Suzuki as Tōru Hebishima, Kenjirō Tsuda as Kunugi, Terunosuke Takezai as Tadanori Nagase, Yoshitaka Hara as Shingo Sakura, Akari Akase as Mizuki, and Jun Kunimura as Kazuma Kokuryū.

Yoshiaki Murao returned to direct the film, and Daisuke Habara returned to write the script. Hideaki Kimura composed the music.

The live-action film of's manga dropped from #5 to #7 in its seventh weekend. The film earned 67,358,800 yen (about US$458,800) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,215,821,100 yen (about US$8.28 million).

The film opened in theaters in Japan on January 24. The film ranked at #3 in its opening weekend. The film sold 160,000 tickets and earned 225,933,800 yen (about US$1.46 million) in its first three days.

Kento Yamazaki (live-action Alice in Borderland , Kingdom , Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku , The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. , Orange , HYOUKA , Your Lie in April ) plays the protagonist Kurō Kumogakure, and Minami Hamabe ( Godzilla Minus One , Shin Kamen Rider , live-action Kakegurui , Saki, The Promised Neverland ) plays the heroine Ayaka Noguchi. Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku , Saint Young Men , The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. films) wrote and directed the film. Creepy Nuts performs the theme song "doppelgänger."



Kao Dake ja Suki ni Narimasen

The live-action film of's) manga ranked at #8 in its opening weekend. The film earned 54,583,280 yen (about US$371,700) in its first three days.

The film opened in Japan last Friday

Saiji Yakumo (live-action Toiuken Ranbu, Liar x Liar , Ankoku Joshi , Mars ) directed the film, Kisa Miura (live-action Tomorrow, I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend, Sensei no Otoriyose, Fermat no Ryōri ) penned the script, and Kōji Endō composed the music.

Comikey publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Sana Chiken loves good-looking guys more than anything. After enrolling at Minowa General Highschool in hopes of meeting her ideal man, she finds Udo Kanato, a man blessed with looks from the gods themselves. However, she quickly finds herself in a predicament! Due to skipping too many classes, Udo is set to be expelled! Unless she can help leverage his good looks and get the school's social media account to 100000 followers, Sana's dreamboat will disappear from her life forever. The story follows the pair and their changing relationship as they try to prevent Udo's expulsion.

Image via Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- website © King Record Co., Ltd.

The movie , described as "Japan's first interactive film," returned to the top 10 to rank at #9 in its third weekend. The film earned 91,227,000 yen (about US$621,000) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 472,458,400 yen (about US$3.21 million).

The film ranked at #8 in its opening weekend. The film earned 160,297,600 yen (about US$1.07 million) in its first three days.

The story of the film, including the winner of the Third Division Rap Battle onscreen, can be different at each screening. The storyline will change depending on the realtime polling of the audience members via their smartphones. The interactive film has 48 story routes, 16 new songs, and seven possible endings.

Takanori Tsujimoto ( Resident Evil: Vendetta ) directed the film at Polygon Pictures , and Yūichirō Momose — a developer of the franchise 's story setting, characters, and game events — wrote the script. Kazui returned as the character designer. TOHO NEXT is distributing the film. ( A-1 Pictures animated the previous television anime with a different main staff.)

The Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- anime film fell off the top 10 in its eighth weekend. As of March 9 (its 52nd day in theaters), it has sold a cumulative total 1,854,000 tickets for 3,050,990,000 yen (about US$20.776 million). Gekijо̄-ban Nintama Rantaro Dokutake Ninja-tai Saikyо̄ no Gunshi also fell off the top 10 in its 12th weekend.

The Shinran Jinsei no Mokuteki film rose from #5 to #1 in the mini-theater rankings in its second weekend. The film opened at #5 in the mini-theater rankings.

The 4K remaster screening of Mamoru Oshii 's Ghost in the Shell film dropped from #1 to #3 in the mini-theater rankings in its second weekend. It ranked at #1 in mini-theaters in its opening weekend. The 4K remaster screening of Mamoru Oshii 's Ghost in the Shell: Innocence film stayed at #2 in the mini-theater rankings in its second weekend. The film ranked at #2 in mini-theaters in its opening weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2, link 3), comScore via KOFIC, >Gundam.info