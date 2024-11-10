Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Project Gets 'Japan's 1st Interactive Film' on February 21

Film's story will change based on realtime smartphone polling of audience members

The " Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- in AGF2024" event announced on Sunday that the Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- project will spawn a film that will open on February 21, 2025. The cast described the Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- film as "Japan's first interactive film."

Image via Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- website © King Record Co., Ltd.

According to the announcement, the story of the film, including the winner of the Third Division Rap Battle onscreen, can be different at each screening. The storyline will change depending on the realtime polling of the audience members via their smartphones.

King Records ' Hypnosis Mic rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. Hypnosis Mic 's first full album Enter the Hypnosis Microphone launched in April 2018. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a mobile game, stage plays, and live events.

The first season of the Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima anime premiered in October 2020. The second season HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima PLUS premiered in October 2023. Funimation streamed the first season and Crunchyroll streamed the second season as they aired.

The Hypnosis Mic -Alternative Rap Battle- smartphone game came out in March 2020. The latest smartphone game, Hypnosis Mic -Dream Rap Battle- , was announced in April.