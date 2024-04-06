Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Gets New Smartphone Game -Dream Rap Battle

Game launches for iOS, Android in summer 2024

King Records revealed on Saturday the newest smartphone game Hypnosis Mic -Dream Rap Battle- in the Hypnosis Mic franchise. The game will release for iOS and Android in the summer. The game will be free to play with optional in-game purchases.

The game will feature 3D models.

Hip-hop group RIP SLYME will produce the theme song for the game. The song will be performed for the first time at the Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- 10th Live event.

King Records ' Hypnosis Mic rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. Hypnosis Mic 's first full album Enter the Hypnosis Microphone launched in April 2018. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a mobile game, stage plays, and live events.

The first season of the Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima anime premiered in October 2020. The second season HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima PLUS premiered in October 2023. Funimation streamed the first season and Crunchyroll streamed the second season as they aired.

The Hypnosis Mic -Alternative Rap Battle- smartphone game came out in March 2020.