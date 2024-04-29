How would you rate episode 4 of

Sound! Euphonium 3 (TV 3) ?

©Ayano Takeda,TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners2024

Motomu is a character the audience has questioned since the story added him to thecast in the movie. He didn't factor into the main plot of that film, as the other new first-years took the spotlight. However, the contrabass kid's standoffish nature, insistence on being referred to by his first name, and latching onto Midori primed things so he would havesort of arc down the line. I've remarked before on's idea that everyone in the band has their own story—Sally was the star in the previous episode, and now, this week, it's time to finally figure out Motomu, once again via Kumiko exercising her leadership skills.

Sound! Euphonium has opted to keep the audience guessing as the cast enters its third year of interpersonal ups and downs. In the case of Motomu, both the viewers and the characters in the story can make the not-unwarranted assumption that his emotional consternation is due to some conflict with his grandfather. The very beginning of this episode offers a glimpse: Motomu standing split off from his family as they visit a grave site. Kumiko, Midori, and the others freely speculate on his potential problems, somewhat frustratingly talking about how they should probably talk to him, only to continue putting it off for politeness' sake. The other band members prefer not to disrupt Motomu, like Motomu assuring the bandmates that whatever is going on with him won't disrupt their performances.

That can make this episode feel like it's in a holding pattern for much of its runtime. It's an effectively produced and directed holding pattern, loaded with little touches of body language and continuing character interactions to confirm that Kumiko and the others at the top of the band are still doing some of their parts. Reina has progressed from the previous episode and is now offering positive reinforcement to the same performers she made cry earlier. Kuroe continues ingratiating herself into the band, mending clothes and diffusing a tense moment with Kanade surprisingly effortlessly. I still trust her about as far as I could throw her.

That means that for all the main characters pontificating that they've never asked Motomu about his issues, it still feels like there was some build-up once Higuchi appears to explain it to them. Higuchi's appearance isn't out-of-nowhere. We previously saw his text message to Motomu. Higuchi delivers an explanation to Kumiko and Midori, providing a practical payoff to all the assumptions built up about Motomu. The reveal that his grandfather isn't some hardass music tyrant but a cool dude everyone gets along with and whom Motomu doesn't resent is a genuinely clever, entertaining swerve. The revelation opens up the narrative to explore Motomu's character now.

Will the primary vector Sound! Euphonium 's third season's primary story objective be Kumiko just talking with the new band members about their problems? It makes sense from a plot evolution perspective. Kumiko has come to understand the issues caused by Asuka's more hands-off, arm's-length leadership approach in the past. But it also threatens to overtake a lot of the other elements of the anime's story, crowding out the explorations of training, talent, and bettering skills for fulfillment's sake. Maybe that's a blessing in disguise if it means less ruminating on Reina's desire to be "special" to impress Taki. Either way, the change of priorities is evident when this episode wholly skips over the traditional SunFes performance, opting instead to have characters simply talk about how well it went.

This deliberate choice is clear when the contrabass duet between Motomu and Midori plays over the end credits of this episode. Music as communication and conversation is the order of the day, and any other practices and performances are simply avenues to ratchet up the character drama. That tracks with the internal change in leadership style via Kumiko and the reveal of Motomu's issues revolving around his dead sister. He wants to be able to enjoy music and the band playing on their terms, reflected in Kumiko feeling the same about wanting to be in Kitauji's band now that she's found herself leading it. Performing well and attaining victories are still important, but they will be achieved by making sure everyone is comfortable and, importantly, able to communicate with each other.

Rating:

Sound! Euphonium 3 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

Chris was in drama rather than band in high school, but he presumes the dynamics were similar. You can catch what he's conducting over on Twitter, or push your way into the orchestra pit that is his blog.