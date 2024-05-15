Zatsu Tabi -That's Journey- Anime's Teaser Unveils Cast, Staff, 2025 TV Debut

Kadokawa unveiled a new teaser promotional video, teaser visual, cast, staff, and 2025 television premiere date for the anime of Kenta Ishizaka 's Zatsu Tabi -That's Journey- manga on Thursday.

Hika Tsukishiro voices the protagonist Chika Suzugamori in the anime.

Masaharu Watanabe ( Wakaba Girl , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Granbelm ) is directing the anime at Makaria . Yoshiko Nakamura ( Sasaki and Miyano , Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle , Tada Never Falls in Love ) is in charge of the series scripts. and rere is designing the characters. Yoshiaki Fujisawa ( Revue Starlight , A Place Further Than the Universe , Love Live! Superstar!! ) is composing the music.

The manga centers on Chika Suzugamori, a college student who has been shopping some manga pitches around to publishers ever since she won a rookie manga award, but keeps getting rejected. Just as she was about to lose hope in ever breaking into the manga industry, she decides on a whim to go traveling without any particular goal.

Ishizaka launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in March 2019, and it is ongoing. Kadokawa published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in December 2023.

Meidosuki launched the Zatsu Tabi - Another Side View- Hasunuma Koyomi no Nichijō (The Daily Life of Koyomi Hasunuma) spinoff manga in Dengeki Maoh in November 2023.



