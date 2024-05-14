Armored Trooper Votoms Gets Limted 40th Anniversary Whiskey

An oft seen but not fully remembered robot anime is Armored Trooper Votoms . While the series has its fans, it's nowhere near as popular as the Mobile Suit Gundam or Macross franchise . Even so, the series lives on in collaborations such as the Super Robot Wars games or in the numerous model kits released by Bandai Namco and Kotobukiya . In celebration of the series 40th anniversary, the X (formerly Twitter ) account for Whisky Mew announced on May 2 an Armored Trooper Votoms single malt scotch whiskey.

Image via Whisky Mew's Twitter account ©SUNRISE

The tweet revealed the whiskey would go on sale beginning on Thursday, May 16 and bottled with 2010 Fettercairn single malt scotch whiskey.

">#WHISKYMEW [Preview]

Form Thursday, May 16, 2024 ⚠First come, first served ⚠



⚠#装甲騎兵ボトムズ

Fettercairn 2010



▼ Product page

https://whiskymew.jp/items/1760101.html



© SUNRISE

#ウイスキーミュウ [Whisky Mew] #ウイスキー [Whisky]#whisky

According to Whisky Mew's website, 338 700ml bottles will be available for purchase for 18,700 yen (about US$120.11). The site also notes this is a first-come, first-serve sale. As such, the sale will end when Whisky Mew is out of stock. Fortunately, customers are limited to one purchase.

The whiskey itself is Scottish in origin, has been made from malt, aged for 13 years, and has an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 52.7%. According to Whisky Mew, the tasting notes are the following:

Aroma: Nuts such as almonds and pistachios. Dried persimmons, orange peel. The sweet scent of bekkou candy in the back.

Flavor: Powdery but juicy. Dried apricots, banana peels, and ripe fruit. Looks a little burnt. Thick body. Rich finish. Adding water will make it smoother.

Overall evaluation: Fettercairn has many aspects. I want you to drink it in various ways and enjoy it thoroughly.

While this fun product is a little on the pricy side, it's understandable as the base whiskey was imported to Japan from Scotland. There is no mention if Whisky Mew ships overseas. It should also be noted Whisky Mew will not accept cancellations for any order of the Votoms whiskey. If you're a whiskey connoisseur and love Armored Trooper Votoms , check this whiskey out.