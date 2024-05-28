Macross Plus Anime's Blu-ray Disc Ships This Fall in U.S., U.K.

Pre-orders begin on June 6

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it is teaming up with Anime Limited to release the original Macross Plus OVA series and the Macross Plus Movie Edition compilation film on Blu-ray Disc for the United States this fall. Macross Plus Ultimate Edition opens for pre-orders on June 6.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

The release will include the original 1995 film along with the four-part OVA series Macross Plus . The Blu-ray Disc will be packaged in a special slipcase, with a production book, nine art cards, and an A3-sized "concert promotion" poster.

The Manga Entertainment dub , the Bandai Visual dub of OVA #4, Neil Nadelman 's Manga Entertainment subtitles, and Bandai Visual 's subtitles will all be available as options for viewing.

The company describes the story of the film:

In the year 2040, on the distant planet Eden, former childhood friends Isamu Dyson and Guld Goa Bowman find themselves pitted against each other as test pilots of rival teams in a competition to decide the next generation of variable mecha fighters. The two must also deal with their own unresolved history with mutual love interest, Myung Fang Lone, who has returned as the manager of Sharon Apple, the AI pop star (virturoid) and the galaxy's biggest singing sensation. When Sharon's advanced artificial intelligence gains consciousness, Isamu, Myung, and Guld must face their turbulent past and come together as Sharon Apple becomes self-aware and takes control of the Macross battlefortress itself!

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

North American customers can pre-order the upcoming release via the Crunchyroll Store, and fans in the U.K. can purchase the Blu-ray Disc from AllTheAnime.com. There will also be a release in France and other European territories.

The four-episode OVA debuted in 1994-1995, and the film version opened in 1995.

Manga Entertainment previously released Macross Plus on video tape and DVD.

Disney+ is set to stream almost all the Macross titles in the franchise in 2024.

Anime Expo announced earlier this month that The Super Dimension Fortress Macross planner Shōji Kawamori will attend the convention this year.

Source: Press release