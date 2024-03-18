Disney+ to Stream Nearly All Macross Anime Worldwide in 2024

The official Macross website announced on Monday that the "Star" brand of Disney+ will stream numerous anime from the Macross franchise in 2024.

Macross F character designer Risa Ebata illustrated the visual below to commemorate the news.

Image via Macross franchise's Twitter account ©'87 BIGWEST ©'94 BIGWEST/MPP ©'94 BIGWEST'94 BIGWEST/M7P ©'07 BIGWEST/MFP・M ©'15 BIGWEST/MDP

The confirmed titles include multiple editions of Macross Plus , Macross 7 , Macross F , and Macross Delta . However, The Super Dimension Fortress Macross series from 1982 and its feature film remake The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Do You Remember Love? are both listed as "Limited distribution inside Japan."

According to the announcement, the Macross anime will be distributed on the platform by the end of 2024. The announcement also says that Disney+ will be the only video distribution platform where all the titles will be available at once.

The following titles are listed for distribution outside Japan:

The latest animated work in the Macross franchise, the Gekijōban Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! feature film, opened in Japan in October 2021 alongside the " Gekijō Tanpen Macross Frontier Toki no Meikyū " (Macross Frontier Film Short: Labyrinth of Time) film short.

Sunrise is launching a new Macross animation project.

Bigwest, Studio Nue , and Harmony Gold USA announced in April 2021 that the companies agreed to allow the immediate distribution of most Macross television sequels and films globally. The companies agreed to cooperate on the distribution of future Macross and Robotech projects.