'Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You' Anime Reveals More Cast, Ending Theme

The official website for the television anime of Haruka Mitsui 's Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You ( Dōse, Koishite Shimaunda . or KoiShima ) manga revealed two more cast members and the ending theme song artist on Thursday.

Rock band Marcy will perform the ending theme song "Negaigoto" (Wish).

The two new cast members include:

Yūichirō Umehara as Tōgo Hoshikawa

Kaori Nazuka as Manami Shiraishi

The anime will premiere in January 2025 onand. The anime will have an advance screening on November 17 at theAqua City Odaiba in Tokyo. The five leading cast members will appear at the screening.will stream the serries as it airs in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Junichi Yamamoto ( More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers , Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen ) is directing, and Typhoon Graphics is producing the anime. Yū Murai ( Haigakura ) and Nagisa Nario are supervising and writing the series scripts, Io Shiiba is designing the characters, and Katsuzō Hirata ( Angel Beats! character design) and Suzuna Okuyama ( A Certain Magical Index II key animator) are the sub-character designers. Keiji Inai (all five seasons of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is composing the music.

The anime stars:

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Mizuha's seventeenth birthday is the pits. Her parents totally forgot, and the senpai she likes isn't interested in her. But when her longtime childhood friend asks her out, Mizuha has to sort out what this change could mean…and all in the middle of a global pandemic!

Mitsui began serializing the manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in October 2020, and Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in Japan on August 9. The manga has more than 1.25 million copies in circulation, including digital copies. Kodansha USA Publishing released the fourth volume physically in English on September 3, and released the eighth volume digitally on July 16.

The manga will get a stage play adaptation in Tokyo and Osaka in February 2025.

