News
Crunchyroll to Stream 'Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You' Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Anime debuts in January 2025
Crunchyroll announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that it will stream the television anime adaptation of Haruka Mitsui's Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You (Dōse, Koishite Shimaunda. or KoiShima) manga.
Mitsui began serializing the manga in Kodansha's Nakayoshi magazine in October 2020, and Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in Japan on March 13. Kodansha USA Publishing released the third volume physically in English on July 2.
The anime debuts in January 2025.
The anime stars:
- Sakura Shinfuku as Mizuho Nishino
- Kazuki Ura as Kizuki Hazawa
- Sion Yoshitaka as Shin Kashiwagi
- Shōya Chiba as Airu Izumi
- Satoshi Inomata as Shūgo Hoshikawa
Junichi Yamamoto (More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers, Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen) is directing the anime.
Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Mizuha's seventeenth birthday is the pits. Her parents totally forgot, and the senpai she likes isn't interested in her. But when her longtime childhood friend asks her out, Mizuha has to sort out what this change could mean…and all in the middle of a global pandemic!
Source: Crunchyroll panel at Anime Expo (Alex Mateo)