Crunchyroll to Stream 'Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You' Anime

announced during its panel at on Saturday that it will stream the television anime adaptation of manga.

The anime debuts in January 2025.

Junichi Yamamoto ( More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers , Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen ) is directing the anime.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Mizuha's seventeenth birthday is the pits. Her parents totally forgot, and the senpai she likes isn't interested in her. But when her longtime childhood friend asks her out, Mizuha has to sort out what this change could mean…and all in the middle of a global pandemic!

Mitsui began serializing the manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in October 2020, and Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in Japan on March 13. Kodansha USA Publishing released the third volume physically in English on July 2.

