News
'Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You' Anime's Teaser Video Reveals Main Cast, January 2025 Premiere

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Junichi Yamamoto to direct series

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Haruka Mitsui's Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You (Dōse, Koishite Shimaunda. or KoiShima) manga revealed on Tuesday the anime's teaser promotional video, visual, main cast, director, and January 2025 premiere.

anyway1
Image via Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. anime's website
© 満井春香・講談社／アニメ「どうせ、恋してしまうんだ。」製作委員会

anyway2
Image via Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. anime's X/Twitter account
© 満井春香・講談社／アニメ「どうせ、恋してしまうんだ。」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Junichi Yamamoto (More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers, Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen) is directing the anime.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Mizuha's seventeenth birthday is the pits. Her parents totally forgot, and the senpai she likes isn't interested in her. But when her longtime childhood friend asks her out, Mizuha has to sort out what this change could mean…and all in the middle of a global pandemic!

Mitsui began serializing the manga in Kodansha's Nakayoshi magazine in October 2020, and Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in Japan on March 13. Kodansha USA Publishing released the third volume physically in English on Tuesday.

Sources: Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You anime's website, Comic Natalie

