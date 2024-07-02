'Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You' Anime's Teaser Video Reveals Main Cast, January 2025 Premiere

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Haruka Mitsui 's Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You ( Dōse, Koishite Shimaunda . or KoiShima ) manga revealed on Tuesday the anime's teaser promotional video, visual, main cast, director, and January 2025 premiere.

The anime stars:

Sakura Shinfuku as Mizuho Nishino (center in image above)

as Mizuho Nishino (center in image above) Kazuki Ura as Kizuki Hazawa (right from center)

as Kizuki Hazawa (right from center) Sion Yoshitaka as Shin Kashiwagi (left from center)

Shōya Chiba as Airu Izumi (far left)

as Airu Izumi (far left) Satoshi Inomata as Shūgo Hoshikawa (far right)

Junichi Yamamoto ( More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers , Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen ) is directing the anime.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Mizuha's seventeenth birthday is the pits. Her parents totally forgot, and the senpai she likes isn't interested in her. But when her longtime childhood friend asks her out, Mizuha has to sort out what this change could mean…and all in the middle of a global pandemic!

Mitsui began serializing the manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in October 2020, and Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in Japan on March 13. Kodansha USA Publishing released the third volume physically in English on Tuesday.

