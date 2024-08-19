'Anyway I'm Falling in Love With You' Manga Gets Stage Play

Play opens in February 2025 in Tokyo, Osaka

Haruka Mitsui 's Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. ( Dōse, Koishite Shimaunda . or KoiShima ) manga is inspiring a stage play adaptation in Tokyo and Osaka in February 2025.

Manami Igashira will star as the main character Mizuho Nishino. Members of the AmBitious group Rion Ouchi, Leo Nagaoka, Rikuto Ura, and Yoshitaka Taro are playing the four main boys. However, the staff did not reveal who is playing which character.

The manga's television anime adaptation will debut in January 2025. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Mizuha's seventeenth birthday is the pits. Her parents totally forgot, and the senpai she likes isn't interested in her. But when her longtime childhood friend asks her out, Mizuha has to sort out what this change could mean…and all in the middle of a global pandemic!

Mitsui began serializing the manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in October 2020, and Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in Japan on August 9. Kodansha USA Publishing released the third volume physically in English on July 2.

