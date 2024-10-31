Interest
Happy Halloween 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It's that time of year when everyone dresses up as their favorite ghoul, ghost, monster, or anime and manga character and ask for candy. And the anime and manga world is abuzz with all the Halloween greetings.
Atelier
＼🎃Happy Halloween🧛／— 「アトリエ」シリーズ公式＠ユミア3/21発売！紅白レスレリ発売決定！ (@GustAtelierPR) October 31, 2024
お菓子をくれないと、
ドラキュラユミアがイタズラしちゃうぞ🦇#ユミア #HappyHalloween #ハロウィン pic.twitter.com/kiRL6gVN5P
Treat us with candy, or Dracula Yumia's gonna trick ya!🦇
CAPCOM
🎃#ハロウィン の1枚。@nishi_katsu #カプコンアートワーク #モリガン #darkstalkers pic.twitter.com/7x8nRX861H— CAPCOM OFFICIAL／ARTWORKS (@CAPCOM_AWT) October 30, 2024
One for Halloween
Digimon
#HappyHalloween— デジモンウェブ公式 (@digimonweb_net) October 31, 2024
仮装して #ハロウィン を楽しもう🎶
アグモンたちもそれぞれ可愛く仮装、似合ってますね😊#デジモン #digimon #ハッピーハロウィン pic.twitter.com/j0fDen1Reh
Dress up and enjoy Halloween🎶
Agumon and the others are all dressed up in cute costumes, and they look great in them😊
Hiroyuki Tamakoshi
ハロウィンなのでメイドイン・キャラスーン🎃 pic.twitter.com/JWpWLLpOSK— 玉越博幸 (@H_tamakoshi) October 31, 2024
Maid in Chara Soon for Halloween🎃
Ikuma Nakamura
Happy Halloween 🎃 from @unseentokyo and ikumi🎃🎃— Ikumi Nakamura 🪐@unseentokyo (@nakamura193) October 31, 2024
みんなもハロウィンを楽しんでね👋 pic.twitter.com/sbZizR3Puk
Kenichi Kondō
Kohei Ashiya
SEGA
ㅤㅤㅤㅤ— セガ公式アカウント🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) October 30, 2024
🎃👻🎃💀🎃🕸️🎃👻🎃💀🎃
HAPPY HALLOWEEN！
🎃👻🎃💀🎃🕸️🎃👻🎃💀🎃
#ハロウィン pic.twitter.com/Dc42grGrGm
SNK
Yuji Himukai
Did we miss any Halloween messages? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!