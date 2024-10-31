×
Interest
Happy Halloween 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Sega, CAPCOM, SNK, Digimon, Atelier, JoJo animation director Kohei Ashiya, and more!

It's that time of year when everyone dresses up as their favorite ghoul, ghost, monster, or anime and manga character and ask for candy. And the anime and manga world is abuzz with all the Halloween greetings.

Atelier

Treat us with candy, or Dracula Yumia's gonna trick ya!🦇

CAPCOM

One for Halloween

Digimon

Dress up and enjoy Halloween🎶
Agumon and the others are all dressed up in cute costumes, and they look great in them😊

Hiroyuki Tamakoshi

Maid in Chara Soon for Halloween🎃

Ikuma Nakamura

Kenichi Kondō

kondo_kenichi
Image via Kenichi Kondo's X/Twitter account
©近藤憲一

Kohei Ashiya

kohei_ashiya_01
Image via Kohei Ashiya's X/Twitter account
kohei_ashiya_02
Image via Kohei Ashiya's X/Twitter account
kohei_ashiya_03
Image via Kohei Ashiya's X/Twitter account
kohei_ashiya_04
Image via Kohei Ashiya's X/Twitter account

SEGA

SNK

snk
Image via SNK's X/Twitter account
© SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Yuji Himukai

himukai_yuji
Image via Yuji Himukai's X/Twitter account
©日向悠二

Did we miss any Halloween messages? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy Halloween 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part I
