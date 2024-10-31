Interest
Happy Halloween 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It's Halloween, which means pumpkin everything — pumpkin pie, pumpkin spice, pumpkin patches, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, jack-o-lanterns, and pumpkin costumes. And the anime and manga world isn't above having fun showing off their takes on pumpkins and other assorted costumes.
The Apothecary Diaries
Disney's Twisted Wonderland
(Part of its ongoing event featuring The Nightmare Before Christmas)
【召喚】— 【公式】ディズニー ツイステッドワンダーランド (@twst_jp) October 28, 2024
現在「Lost in the Book with Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas 期間限定ピックアップ召喚 セベク＆トレイ」が開催中です。
■開催期間：10月28日16:00~11月22日14:59
詳細はゲーム内お知らせをご覧ください。#ツイステハロウィーン2024 #ディズニー pic.twitter.com/NnY8OhZuSe
[Summon]
Currently, the "Lost in the Book with Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Limited Time Pickup Summon Sebek & Trey" is being held.
■ Event period: October 28th 16:00~November 22nd 14:59
For details, please see the in-game announcement.
【 #ツイステハロウィーン2024 】#スカリー・J・グレイブス（CV #山口勝平 さん） が登場する期間限定イベントが好評配信中。— 【公式】ディズニー ツイステッドワンダーランド (@twst_jp) October 31, 2024
彼らと共に素敵なナイトメアーをお楽しみください。
期間：11月11日（月）14:59まで#ツイステ #ディズニー #ナイトメアービフォアクリスマス pic.twitter.com/dSaSLttwTP
Fairouz Ai
HAPPY HALLOWEEN〜〜〜🩸🩸🩸#関ファイルーズと夜あそび pic.twitter.com/WuoySStm1E— ファイルーズあい💜POP UP 11.1〜開催💜 (@fairouzzzzzz) October 25, 2024
リーガンメイクのメイキング動画😈— ファイルーズあい💜POP UP 11.1〜開催💜 (@fairouzzzzzz) October 26, 2024
めちゃくちゃ自己流ですが所要時間は約75分
みんなもハロウィン楽しんでね〜🧟 https://t.co/oQSgxCaA6g pic.twitter.com/54NERrdgsM
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor
Medalist
minato (Touken Ranbu)
Once Upon a Witch's Death
Oshi no Ko
Penguin Box
Halloween！ pic.twitter.com/zJU4iBlMxO— ペンギンボックス@映画化&書籍5巻 (@Penguinbox1) October 28, 2024
Did we miss any Halloween messages? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!