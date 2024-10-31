×
Interest
Happy Halloween 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring The Apothecary Diaries, Fairouz Ai, Frieren, Oshi no Ko, Touken Ranbu, Twisted Wonderland, & more!

It's Halloween, which means pumpkin everything — pumpkin pie, pumpkin spice, pumpkin patches, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, jack-o-lanterns, and pumpkin costumes. And the anime and manga world isn't above having fun showing off their takes on pumpkins and other assorted costumes.

The Apothecary Diaries

apothecary_diaries
Image via kusuriyanohitorigoto.jp
©日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会
apothecary_diaries_02
Image via kusuriyanohitorigoto.jp
©日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会
apothecary_diaries_03
Image via kusuriyanohitorigoto.jp
©日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会
apothecary_diaries_04
Image via kusuriyanohitorigoto.jp
©日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会

Disney's Twisted Wonderland

(Part of its ongoing event featuring The Nightmare Before Christmas)

[Summon]
Currently, the "Lost in the Book with Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Limited Time Pickup Summon Sebek & Trey" is being held.

■ Event period: October 28th 16:00~November 22nd 14:59

For details, please see the in-game announcement.

Fairouz Ai

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

frieren
Image via Image courtesy of KADOKAWA
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会

frieren_02
Image via Image courtesy of KADOKAWA
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor

do-over_damsel_00
Image courtesy of KADOKAWA
©Sarasa Nagase,Mitsuya Fuji/KADOKAWA/The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor PARTNERS

do-over_damsel_01
Image courtesy of KADOKAWA
©Sarasa Nagase,Mitsuya Fuji/KADOKAWA/The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor PARTNERS
do-over_damsel_02
Image courtesy of KADOKAWA
©Sarasa Nagase,Mitsuya Fuji/KADOKAWA/The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor PARTNERS
do-over_damsel_03
Image courtesy of KADOKAWA
©Sarasa Nagase,Mitsuya Fuji/KADOKAWA/The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor PARTNERS
do-over_damsel_04
Image courtesy of KADOKAWA
©Sarasa Nagase,Mitsuya Fuji/KADOKAWA/The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor PARTNERS
do-over_damsel_05
Image courtesy of KADOKAWA
©Sarasa Nagase,Mitsuya Fuji/KADOKAWA/The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor PARTNERS

Medalist

minato (Touken Ranbu)

minato
Image via x.com

Once Upon a Witch's Death

once_upon_a_witchs_death
Image via arumajo-anime.com
©坂/KADOKAWA/ある魔女が死ぬまで製作委員会

Oshi no Ko

oshi_no_ko
Image via ichigoproduction.com
©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

Penguin Box

penguin_box
Image via x.com
©ペンギンボックス

Did we miss any Halloween messages? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

