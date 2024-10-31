My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv 999 Manga Resumes Serialization, Shifts to Irregular Schedule

Manga went on hiatus on February 22

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999

Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru

The official X/Twitter account for's) manga revealed that the manga has resumed serialization with its 108th chapter on Thursday. However, the manga will shift to an irregular serialization. The 109th chapter is scheduled for November 28.

The manga has been on hiatus since February 22 earlier this year. The official account announced an indefinite extension for the hiatus on June 13. ComicSmart, Inc. 's Ganma! website had stated that author Mashiro was focusing entirely on recovering their health

Mangamo is releasing the manga in English digitally, as well as in print under Penguin Random House 's INKLORE colophon. Mangamo describes the story:

Recently dumped, Akane is just about to quit the game she used to play with her boyfriend, when she meets Yamada in the same RPG. Yamada in real life turns out to be somewhat of a legend. The only problem is - he is ONLY interested in the game. As Akane's feelings grow, will Yamada's focus stay on the game?

Mashiro debuted the manga in Ganma! in 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on April 23. INKLORE released the first volume in English on May 14. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub .

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.