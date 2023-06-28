Mangamo to Release My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 Manga in Print

© Mashiro, Kadokawa, Mangamo

Loving Yamada at Lv999!

Mangamo

announced on Wednesday that it will release's) manga in print under's INKLORE colophon, with the first volume slated for early 2024.will offer more details during itspanel on July 3 at 6:30 p.m. PDT in Room 404 AB.

Mangamo is already releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

Recently dumped, Akane is just about to quit the game she used to play with her boyfriend, when she meets Yamada in the same RPG. Yamada in real life turns out to be somewhat of a legend. The only problem is - he is ONLY interested in the game. As Akane's feelings grow, will Yamada's focus stay on the game?

Mashiro debuted the manga in 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on April 21. The manga won the Grand Prize in the 6th Annual Tsutaya Comic Awards 2022.

The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation that premiered on April 1 and is currently airing. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.