Crunchyroll Adds My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Anime to Spring Simulcast Lineup

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will stream My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 , the television anime adaptation of Mashiro 's Loving Yamada at Lv999! ( Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru ) manga, from April 1 as part of its spring 2023 simulcast lineup. The service began streaming an English subtitled trailer for the anime.

©ましろ／COMICSMART INC.／山田くんとLv999の製作委員会

Akane Kinoshita, a female college student, faces the absolute worst situation when she ends up breaking up with her boyfriend after he has an affair with a woman he met playing an online game. While relieving her stress by rampaging through the open hunting grounds of an online game, Akane spills everything about her heartbreak to “Yamada”, a player she met by chance who happens to be in the same guild. “I don't care,” is his curt reply. But when Akane gets a makeover and joins an offline event to get back at her ex-boyfriend, she hears those dreadful words again. And that was Akane's fateful encounter with “Yamada.”

The anime will debut on TBS and BS11 on April 1 at 00:30 a.m. JST (effectively, April 2 at 12:30 a.m. or April 1 at 11:30 a.m. EDT). Crunchyroll describes the anime:

KANA-BOON is performing the opening theme song "Gradation feat. Yūho Kitazawa ," and Ryūjin Kiyoshi is performing the ending theme song "Trick Art."

Morio Asaka ( Chihayafuru , Card Captor Sakura , My Love Story!! ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Kunihiko Hamada is designing the characters and Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( A Couple of Cuckoos , Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is in charge of the series scripts. Mito from the group Clammbon ( Yurei Deco ) and DÉ DÉ MOUSE ( Wonder Egg Priority ) are composing the music.

Mangamo is releasing the manga in English.

Mashiro debuted the manga in 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on October 21.

Loving Yamada at Lv999! won the Grand Prize in the 6th Annual Tsutaya Comic Awards 2022. It has more than 1 million copies in circulation in Japan.



Source: Email correspondence