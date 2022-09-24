My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 Manga Gets TV Anime in 2023

The Aniplex Online Fest 2022 event on Saturday revealed that Mashiro's Loving Yamada at Lv999! ( Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru ) manga is getting a television anime adaptation in 2023. The event revealed the anime's English title as My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 .

The anime stars Inori Minase as Akane and Kouki Uchiyama as Yamada.

Morio Asaka ( Chihayafuru , Card Captor Sakura , My Love Story!! ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Kunihiko Hamada is designing the characters and Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( A Couple of Cuckoos , Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is in charge of the series scripts.

Mangamo is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Recently dumped, Akane is just about to quit the game she used to play with her boyfriend, when she meets Yamada in the same RPG. Yamada in real life turns out to be somewhat of a legend. The only problem is - he is ONLY interested in the game. As Akane's feelings grow, will Yamada's focus stay on the game?

Mashiro debuted the manga in 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on April 22.

Loving Yamada at Lv999! won the Grand Prize in the 6th Annual Tsutaya Comic Awards 2022. It has more than 1 million copies in circulation in Japan.