Mangamo Simulpubs Mashiro's 'Loving Yamada at Lv999!' Manga

Mangamo announced on Thursday that it will begin English simulpubs of Mashiro's Loving Yamada at Lv999! ( Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru ) manga from its 78th chapter. The company hosted a livestream about the manga with virtual YouTuber Pomu Rainpuff on Sunday.

Mangamo describes the story:

Recently dumped, Akane is just about to quit the game she used to play with her boyfriend, when she meets Yamada in the same RPG. Yamada in real life turns out to be somewhat of a legend. The only problem is - he is ONLY interested in the game. As Akane's feelings grow, will Yamada's focus stay on the game?

Mashiro debuted the manga in 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on April 22.

Loving Yamada at Lv999! won the Grand Prize in the 6th Annual Tsutaya Comic Awards 2022. It has more than 1 million copies in circulation in Japan.

Mangamo is a mobile manga subscription service that gives readers ad-free unlimited access to legally licensed and professionally localized titles. The app launched in the U.S. and Canada in April 2020 for iOS devices. The company launched its Android version worldwide in November 2020.

The service offers manga that have not received previous releases in English. The app also includes Attack on Titan , Somali and the Forest Spirit , Fire Force , Arte , Dropkick on My Devil! , Akatsuki Babies, Reset Game, and Daily Meteor Strike .

The app uploads chapters daily. Users can read manga on the app from left to right or by scrolling vertically, and the app features a customized reader.

Mangamo partners with publishers including Kodansha , Comicsmart, TOPPAN , and North Star Pictures . The company entered into a licensing deal with Dark Horse Comics to offer the Lone Wolf and Cub and Appleseed manga, alongside American comics such as Hellboy and Usagi Yojimbo , in December 2020.

Source: Press release