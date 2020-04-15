Mangamo Manga Subscription App Launches on iOS

Manga subscription service with over 300 titles offers 2-month free trial

The Mangamo app, a mobile manga subscription service that gives readers ad-free unlimited access to legally licensed and professionally localized titles, launched worldwide on Wednesday for iOS devices. A subscription costs US$4.99 per month, and Mangamo is currently offering a limited time two-month free trial.

The app includes manga that have not received previous releases in English. Over the next three months, Mangamo will feature more than 300 titles and 1,000 manga volumes. These manga include Attack on Titan , Somali & the Forest Spirit, Fire Force , Arte , Dropkick my Devil, Akatsuki Babies, Reset Game, and Daily Meteor Strike.

The app uploads chapters daily. Users can read manga on the app from left to right or by scrolling vertically, and the app features a customized reader.

Executives from Hulu , Crunchyroll , Netflix , VIZ and other companies created Mangamo. Mangamo currently partners with 11 publishers including Kodansha , Comicsmart, TOPPAN , and North Star Pictures .

