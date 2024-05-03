MAPPA Animates Music Video for Eve, PEOPLE 1's Deu

"Like the Flatwoods Monster" began streaming on Friday

The stage is set for a collaboration between MAPPA , Eve , and Deu of PEOPLE 1 ! Studio MAPPA has animated the music video for "Like the Flatwoods Monster" ("Flatwoods Monster Mitai ni"), a new song by Eve ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Chainsaw Man , My Hero Academia ) and vocalist/bass guitarist Deu of PEOPLE 1 ( Chainsaw Man , Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage ). Eve began streaming the music video on Friday. Check it out below:

In 2019, Wit Studio animated a music video for Eve , and CloverWorks animated one in October 2020.

Both Eve and PEOPLE 1 have performed theme songs for Chainsaw Man , animated by MAPPA . Eve also performed for Jujutsu Kaisen , another anime produced by MAPPA .

Eve is known as a Vocaloid song cover artist and as one of the lead singers for the Japanese indie band einie. He performed the opening theme song "Ambivalent" for Sae Okamoto 's Mecha-Ude short anime project in 2018, as well as the second ending theme "Yamiyo" for Dororo . Eve has also performed songs for such anime as Josee, The Tiger and the Fish , The Promised Neverland , Night Head 2041 , My Hero Academia , and Bubble .

PEOPLE 1 performed the opening theme song for Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage . The members include bass guitarist Deu , guitarist Ito, and drummer Takeuchi.