MAPPA Animates Music Video for Eve, PEOPLE 1's Deu
posted on by Alex Mateo
The stage is set for a collaboration between MAPPA, Eve, and Deu of PEOPLE 1! Studio MAPPA has animated the music video for "Like the Flatwoods Monster" ("Flatwoods Monster Mitai ni"), a new song by Eve (Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia) and vocalist/bass guitarist Deu of PEOPLE 1 (Chainsaw Man, Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage). Eve began streaming the music video on Friday. Check it out below:
In 2019, Wit Studio animated a music video for Eve, and CloverWorks animated one in October 2020.
Both Eve and PEOPLE 1 have performed theme songs for Chainsaw Man, animated by MAPPA. Eve also performed for Jujutsu Kaisen, another anime produced by MAPPA.
Eve is known as a Vocaloid song cover artist and as one of the lead singers for the Japanese indie band einie. He performed the opening theme song "Ambivalent" for Sae Okamoto's Mecha-Ude short anime project in 2018, as well as the second ending theme "Yamiyo" for Dororo. Eve has also performed songs for such anime as Josee, The Tiger and the Fish, The Promised Neverland, Night Head 2041, My Hero Academia, and Bubble.
PEOPLE 1 performed the opening theme song for Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage . The members include bass guitarist Deu, guitarist Ito, and drummer Takeuchi.
Sources: Eve's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie