Discotek to Release Lupin the 3rd vs. Cat's Eye, Cutie Honey Tears Films, Lupin III Specials on Blu-ray Disc

Discotek Media announced on Bluesky on Tuesday that it will release the following on Blu-ray Disc:

Discotek Media 's release of Lupin the 3rd vs. Cat's Eye will include Japanese 5.1 and 2.0 audio with English subtitles, the English dub in 5.1 and 2.0, and other extra features.

[image or embed] — Discotek Media (@discotekmedia.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 1:18 PM Discotek 's release of Cutie Honey -Tears- will feature 5.1 and 2.0 audio, as well as a extended making-of video. 's release ofwill feature 5.1 and 2.0 audio, as well as a extended making-of video.

The company's release of the 1977 Voltes V television anime is an HD remaster with new subtitles and more extras.

Discotek 's release of Lupin the 3rd : TV Specials Collection 1 is an HD release of the first five television specials from 1989-1993 in Japanese with English subtitles. The first and fifth special also have an English dub . The release includes commentary, galleries, commercials, and other extras.

The first five specials for the franchise are Lupin the 3rd: Bye Bye, Lady Liberty , Lupin the 3rd: The Hemingway Papers , Lupin the 3rd: Napoleon's Dictionary , Lupin the 3rd: From Siberia with Love , and Lupin III: Voyage to Danger .