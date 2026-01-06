The Teen Web Novelist is a Girl Magnet Manga Ends

Image via Manga UP! ©ibarakino/SB Creative Corp. Original Character Designs:©Yuyu Ichino/SB Creative Corp. ©Yu Sato/SQUARE ENIX

Kōkōsei Web Sakka no Mote Seikatsu : "Anta ga Kami Sakkana Wake Nai Deshō" to Boku wo Futta Osanajimi ga Kōkai Shiteru Kedo Mou Osoi

The official website for'smagazine revealed on Monday that's) manga based on authorand illustrator's light novel series of the same name will end in the magazine's next issue on January 16.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Agematsu Yuuta is the author of the most popular web novel of the century—and he's only in high school! With such a huge hit under his name, he finds himself the target of affection from people like a beautiful editor, an idol singer, and a popular voice actor ! However, Yuuta's main goal is to win over his childhood friend through a heartfelt confession...and things take a very unexpected turn! A rom-com about cute girls competing for a best-selling author.

Ibarakino debuted the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in May 2021. The second volume of the light novels with illustrations by Ichino shipped in Japan in September 2022. Satō launched the manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in May 2022. Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on June 25.

Source: Email correspondence