Warner Bros. Announces Scooby-Doo! Gokko Shorts

Shorts to premiere in 2027

Warner Bros. announced at an event in Brazil in November 2025 that it is producing Scooby-Doo! Gokko , which it described as a short anime premiering in 2027. The shorts will be based on the Scooby-Doo mystery comedy franchise , and will center on the characters Scooby and Shaggy.

Scooby-Doo! Gokko is similar to Warner Bros. Japan 's Tom & Jerry Gokko short anime based on the Tom & Jerry franchise . Warner Bros. Japan premiered the anime in November 2022, and currently releases one short episode a month. Japan-based Fanworks ( Aggretsuko ) is in charge of animation production, and Studio Nanahoshi ( Kuromi's Pretty Journey ~Hachamecha! Multiverse Dasshutsu!~ , Freedom )i is credited for animation production assistance.

Warner Bros. has not confirmed which studio is animating Scooby-Doo! Gokko .

