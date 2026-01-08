News
Warner Bros. Announces Scooby-Doo! Gokko Shorts
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Warner Bros. announced at an event in Brazil in November 2025 that it is producing Scooby-Doo! Gokko, which it described as a short anime premiering in 2027. The shorts will be based on the Scooby-Doo mystery comedy franchise, and will center on the characters Scooby and Shaggy.
Scooby-Doo! Gokko is similar to Warner Bros. Japan's Tom & Jerry Gokko short anime based on the Tom & Jerry franchise. Warner Bros. Japan premiered the anime in November 2022, and currently releases one short episode a month. Japan-based Fanworks (Aggretsuko) is in charge of animation production, and Studio Nanahoshi (Kuromi's Pretty Journey ~Hachamecha! Multiverse Dasshutsu!~, Freedom)i is credited for animation production assistance.
Warner Bros. has not confirmed which studio is animating Scooby-Doo! Gokko.
Source: TVLaint (Facundo Bracamonte) via IGN, Cartoon Brew
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history