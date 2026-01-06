Sylvia and Coop explore the works of Shūzō Oshimi in all their glory.

Sylvia

Hey, Coop! Let me poke my head in and wish you a happy New Year! For better or worse, it is 2026 now, and with the changing of the calendar comes our annual opportunity to look forward and backward. As for me, looking forward means I am officially reintroducing myself to this column as Sylvia! Hi everyone! I'll explain in a bit! And looking backward means we get to talk about a mangaka without whom I would not be here, in several senses of the phrase. It's the one. The only. The Shūzō Oshimi . © Shuzo Oshimi・KODANSHA/AKUNOHANA PRODUCT COMMITTEE Hey, Coop! Let me poke my head in and wish you a happy New Year! For better or worse, it is 2026 now, and with the changing of the calendar comes our annual opportunity to look forwardbackward. As for me, looking forward means I am officially reintroducing myself to this column as Sylvia! Hi everyone! I'll explain in a bit! And looking backward means we get to talk about a mangaka without whom I would not be here, in several senses of the phrase. It's the one. The only. The

Coop

Happy New Year, Sylvia! I am thrilled to meet you once again and discuss an author who has been on my mind for a couple of years now. And honestly, there's a good chance those works have been INSIDE my brain longer than I've realized. © Shuzo Oshimi Just as long as all of these terrible puns have. Happy New Year, Sylvia! I am thrilled to meet you once again and discuss an author who has been on my mind for a couple of years now. And honestly, there's a good chance those works have been INSIDE my brain longer than I've realized.Just as long as all of these terrible puns have.

© Shuzo Oshimi And I suppose, if I want to look far, far backward, then I don't think I would be writing about anime in the present day if not for the adaptation of The Flowers of Evil . I had fallen off the anime wagon for a while at that point, but the Spring 2013 season pulled me back on, thanks almost exclusively to how much I loved everything I saw here. © Shuzo Oshimi・KODANSHA/AKUNOHANA PRODUCT COMMITTEE Oshimi's works do tend to take root in you and grow quite a bit over time, like a sinister bloom.And I suppose, if I want to look far, far backward, then I don't think I would be writing about anime in the present day if not for the adaptation of. I had fallen off the anime wagon for a while at that point, but the Spring 2013 season pulled me back on, thanks almost exclusively to how much I loved everything I saw here.

Inside Mari later, but I'd say that Hiroshi Nagahama 's take on The Flowers of Evil was my first proper encounter with Oshimi's work as well. Around the time Nagahama was announced as a guest at Otakon 2024, Lynzee sent me an all-caps message that read "YOU'VE GOTTA WATCH EVERYTHING HE'S DONE," and I ended up starting with Flowers... © Shuzo Oshimi・KODANSHA/AKUNOHANA PRODUCT COMMITTEE For being a series from 2013, I can't think of many other modern productions that've aged so well. Not to mention that it made me feel like I'm watching something that I wasn't meant to see—a peek right behind the keyhole of a closed door. I've come to feel this about most of Oshimi's work, and it's not just for the horrifying or salacious reasons. Rather, it's that his works are uncomfortably and uncompromisingly honest. We'll circle back around tolater, but I'd say that's take onwas my first proper encounter with Oshimi's work as well. Around the time Nagahama was announced as a guest at2024, Lynzee sent me an all-caps message that read "YOU'VE GOTTA WATCH EVERYTHING HE'S DONE," and I ended up starting with...For being a series from 2013, I can't think of many other modern productions that've aged so well. Not to mention that it made me feel like I'm watching something that I wasn't meant to see—a peek right behind the keyhole of a closed door. I've come to feel this about most of Oshimi's work, and it's not just for the horrifying or salacious reasons. Rather, it's that his works are uncomfortably and uncompromisingly honest.

Like picking at a fresh scab even though you know you're not supposed to do that. And it's actually wild to consider that The Flowers of Evil remains the only anime adaptation of his work 13 years later. He's quite prolific, and he's gotten several live-action adaptations, but I suppose the qualities that draw me (and others) to him also make him a prickly sell for anime producers.

© 押見修造/講談社 ©2019映画『悪の華』製作委員会 The 2019 live-action adaptation of The Flowers of Evil also makes me a bit sad that Nagahama and the crew at ZEXCS never had the opportunity to wrap up their version. If I were a betting man, I'd assume it had something to do with the violent reaction many had to the show's rotoscoped look. While I can understand people not being crazy about that style, it is that element that propels the series into its own lane. In fact, I had the chance to pick Nagahama's brain on the rotoscoping The 2019 live-action adaptation ofalso makes me a bit sad that Nagahama and the crew atnever had the opportunity to wrap up their version. If I were a betting man, I'd assume it had something to do with the violent reaction many had to the show's rotoscoped look. While I can understand people not being crazy about that style, it is that element that propels the series into its own lane. In fact, I had the chance to pick Nagahama's brain on the rotoscoping last year , and we both had a good chuckle about it.

Nagahama is seriously the best, isn't he? I don't know if I've ever posted this, but at Sakura-con 2017, I asked him to sign my copy of the last Japanese Blu-ray volume, and he was extremely gracious in doing so.

The Flowers of Evil , as idiosyncratic and patient as it was, had a marked influence on Oshimi as an artist. My first piece of evidence is that every episode ends with a goofy little caricature and sign-off from Oshimi himself, which speaks to a good relationship between him and the anime staff. © Shuzo Oshimi・KODANSHA/AKUNOHANA PRODUCT COMMITTEE But more significantly, you can see an evolution in his manga art post- The Flowers of Evil that relies less on dialogue and more on expressions and abstractions. In fact, you can see that within the scope of The Flowers of Evil , if you contrast his style in the first volume against the last, especially when he redraws the first chapter via Nakamura's perspective. © Shuzo Oshimi © Shuzo Oshimi Haha, nice! And to the topic at hand, I believe that Nagahama's take on, as idiosyncratic and patient as it was, had a marked influence on Oshimi as an artist. My first piece of evidence is that every episode ends with a goofy little caricature and sign-off from Oshimi himself, which speaks to a good relationship between him and the anime staff.But more significantly, you can see an evolution in his manga art post-that relies less on dialogue and more on expressions and abstractions. In fact, you can see that within the scope of, if you contrast his style in the first volume against the last, especially when he redraws the first chapter via Nakamura's perspective.

Welcome Back, Alice in that second page—almost as if Flowers of Evil is something of a blueprint for that story. Well, parts of it at least. I flicked through a bit of the first volume not long after finishing the anime series, and was taken aback by the relatively safe look of Oshimi's initial style... But looking at it where it goes, you can see just how much he's evolved as an artist over the manga's five-year run. I firmly feel the makings ofin that second page—almost as ifis something of a blueprint for that story. Well, parts of it at least.

A blueprint, or maybe a turning point. Admittedly, I'm not as familiar with Oshimi's body of work before that, but everything he's done in the following decade has felt much sharper, stranger, and more ambitious. And I feel like I've also grown alongside him.

Flowers of Evil work. And similarly, I feel like I've grown so much since I randomly bumped into Inside Mari sometime in 2016 or 2017. How or why I stumbled upon it, I'm not sure. Looking back at it, that time in my life was a stressful blur—I scrambled to find meaning in my last year of a degree I knew I probably wouldn't be doing anything with. © Shuzo Oshimi A few hard-to-watch favorites of mine emerged from that time like The Tatami Galaxy and A Silent Voice (a film I can't bring myself to watch again), but Inside Mari just didn't stick...or so I thought. When I finished watching Flowers of Evil in 2024, a friend strongly recommended that I check out Mari. It was then that hazy memories of it and its twist came seeping back into my mind. I'm also a touch more familiar with his post-work. And similarly, I feel like I've grown so much since I randomly bumped intosometime in 2016 or 2017. How or why I stumbled upon it, I'm not sure. Looking back at it, that time in my life was a stressful blur—I scrambled to find meaning in my last year of a degree I knew I probably wouldn't be doing anything with.A few hard-to-watch favorites of mine emerged from that time likeand(a film I can't bring myself to watch again), butjust didn't stick...or so I thought. When I finished watchingin 2024, a friend strongly recommended that I check out. It was then that hazy memories of it and its twist came seeping back into my mind.

The Flowers of Evil somewhere between the blur of my final year of grad school and my months of job-hunting afterward, both of which were similarly subsumed with depression and ennui. I suppose Oshimi's works have a way of finding and speaking to us at those low points. You know, I started readingsomewhere between the blur of my final year of grad school and my months of job-hunting afterward, both of which were similarly subsumed with depression and ennui. I suppose Oshimi's works have a way of finding and speaking to us at those low points. Inside Mari also blatantly crystallizes the running theme of capital-G Gender that runs throughout almost all of Oshimi's manga.

© Shuzo Oshimi/KODANSHA LTD. Capital-G Gender, indeed. Capital-G Gender, indeed.

Welcome Back, Alice . © Shuzo Oshimi/KODANSHA LTD. It's funny; for as popular as Oshimi's manga clearly are, given how many he's published and how many have been localized into English, I kinda feel that he's now best known for his extremely confessional afterwords, particularly those appended to the end of

Even though his afterwords are probably seen as oversharing by many, I appreciate how raw, unfiltered, and human they are. Despite the manicured image so many of us put out for the world to see, we're all flawed beings with elements about ourselves that we don't talk about or keep behind closed doors. Oshimi's willingness to talk about the unfortunate bruise on his person, his relationship with pornography, or how that all rolls into his self-image lets readers know that they're not alone. They're not the only person who have struggled with these sorts of issues.

Welcome Back, Alice to prepare for one of our a lot. I thought about many things I had been thinking about for a very long time. That Saturday night, I contacted a therapist, and a month later, I took my first dose of estradiol. I genuinely admire his strength in putting so much of himself into his art. And while I can understand where criticism would come from, I'm thankful for his candidness. So in the spirit of speaking frankly, after I finally sat down and readto prepare for one of our Pride columns , I thought about it. I thought about many things I had been thinking about for a very long time. That Saturday night, I contacted a therapist, and a month later, I took my first dose of estradiol. Now, I'm not saying that anime and manga made me trans. But I'm not not saying that.

I'm firmly of the belief that the right story just might change your life, and I'm so glad that Welcome Back, Alice was one of those stories for you, from the sounds of it.

I Saw the TV Glow, and other such feel-bad factors, but Oshimi's oeuvre was a big component of that. I mean, so many of his works feature this avatar of aggressive feminine sexuality in conflict with a sensitive male lead. While there's no one flavor of trans woman, I could definitely relate these characters and stories to my own complicated, conflicted history with my masculinity. Yeah! I mean, it was more of wombo combo between that, rewatching, and other such feel-bad factors, but Oshimi's oeuvre was a big component of that. I mean, so many of his works feature this avatar of aggressive feminine sexuality in conflict with a sensitive male lead. While there's no one flavor of trans woman, I could definitely relate these characters and stories to my own complicated, conflicted history with my masculinity. That said, I do think it's important for us not to project anything onto Oshimi. While he's gone on record about his own ambiguous feelings about his gender, that doesn't change the fact that I don't know him personally. I'm not going to say, "estrogen could save her." But I can say that estrogen saved me.

© Shuzo Oshimi/KODANSHA LTD. If any particular image from Oshimi's works has been burnt into my mind, it's Kei's response to Mitani's supposed thoughts on love early on in Welcome Back, Alice . For a long time, I've struggled with the idea of what that four-letter word means to me. Platonic, familiar, romantic... Not to say that there aren't people in my life who do love me, but it's hard not to yearn for that unconditional love we're all hunting for. A love that doesn't care about your gender, how you present yourself, or your faults (within reason on that last one, of course). Generally, most people just want to be loved for who they are. As Yoh and Kei's relationship cements itself, I felt as if I was seeing more than puppy love or a carnal dalliance; it's something that goes beyond. Though let's be honest, Kei doesn't go about it in the right way, and they don't fully realize it until Mitani starts aggressively toying with Yoh. Be it my feelings on love or how the love triangle plays out, it's messy. Hell, all of our lives are messy. That's just being human. Absolutely, that's his own business to share (or maybe not share) how he feels about his gender. But I do find it encouraging that he's well aware of the effect his stories have had on queer readers.If any particular image from Oshimi's works has been burnt into my mind, it's Kei's response to Mitani's supposed thoughts on love early on in. For a long time, I've struggled with the idea of what that four-letter word means to me. Platonic, familiar, romantic... Not to say that there aren't people in my life who do love me, but it's hard not to yearn for that unconditional love we're all hunting for. A love that doesn't care about your gender, how you present yourself, or your faults (within reason on that last one, of course). Generally, most people just want to be loved for who they are. As Yoh and Kei's relationship cements itself, I felt as if I was seeing more than puppy love or a carnal dalliance; it's something that goes beyond. Though let's be honest, Kei doesn't go about it in the right way, and they don't fully realize it until Mitani starts aggressively toying with Yoh. Be it my feelings on love or how the love triangle plays out, it's messy. Hell, all of our lives are messy. That's just being human.

Waltz, for instance, is a short and brutal snapshot of transfemininity, filtered through a distinctly Oshimi-esque lens. © Shuzo Oshimi/KODANSHA LTD. I have yet to encounter an Oshimi character who isn't flawed in a compellingly relatable way. Even his one-shots paint an economical yet complete portrait., for instance, is a short and brutal snapshot of transfemininity, filtered through a distinctly Oshimi-esque lens.

Miss Kusakabe and start seeing red flags from both parties on page one. © Shuzo Oshimi 2020 His one-shots, especially, are targeted gut punches that leave you reeling... However, that's probably Oshimi's greatest strength overall—he leaves everything out on the page for readers to figure out for themselves. Or you read throughand start seeing red flags from both parties on page one.His one-shots, especially, are targeted gut punches that leave you reeling... However, that's probably Oshimi's greatest strength overall—he leaves everything out on the page for readers to figure out for themselves.

© Shuzo Oshimi Or, if you want to get more Psych 101 with it, Blood on the Tracks is an Oedipal gold mine. The first volume ends with the kid's mom pushing his cousin off a cliff. The second volume ends with the kid's mom kissing him. The third volume ends with the kid's mom choking him. And there are 14 more volumes of this! Peak Freudian sickos content. © Shuzo Oshimi And boy, do I love the figuring! I actually have a lot of thoughts processing on Oshimi's regular invocation of femdom and how that aspect relates to his portrayals of trans identity, as well as to actual trans readers (i.e., myself). Our individual and collective narratives as trans women intersect with a lot of pornographic tropes in really fraught yet interesting ways. If you ask me, anyway. I might turn that into a proper essay in the future.Or, if you want to get more Psych 101 with it,is an Oedipal gold mine. The first volume ends with the kid's mom pushing his cousin off a cliff. The second volume ends with the kid's mom kissing him. The third volume ends with the kid's mom choking him. And there are 14 more volumes of this! Peak Freudian sickos content.

Blood on the Tracks because he's a huge Bob Dylan Fan." © Shuzo Oshimi/KODANSHA LTD. And here I was simply going "Oh, it's calledbecause he's a hugeFan."

Good taste, correct favorite Dylan album.

By the way, the Me and Bob Dylan (and My Father) one-shot nails the gradual disconnect many feel with their parents over the years. Painfully so at times. I love his time with the Traveling Wilburys myself.By the way, the freely and officially available one-shot nails the gradual disconnect many feel with their parents over the years. Painfully so at times.

© Shuzo Oshimi/KODANSHA LTD. I also connected with it as someone who saw Dylan live in 2008 and was similarly awestruck. Granted, he didn't sing so much as mumble his songs into a microphone, but it was an unforgettable experience nonetheless.

Between Bob Dylan and Prince, Minnesota really is two-for-two on generation-defining musical talent.

Me and Bob Dylan (and My Father) and comparing how he draws his younger self to how he draws many of his male protagonists. © Shuzo Oshimi/KODANSHA LTD. It's also funny readingand comparing how he draws his younger self to how he draws many of his male protagonists.

© Shuzo Oshimi/KODANSHA LTD. Corporate has asked me to find the difference between the images above, and I can't. Corporate has asked me to find the difference between the images above, and I can't.

The Flowers of Evil 's anime was filmed in his actual hometown! © Shuzo Oshimi・KODANSHA/AKUNOHANA PRODUCT COMMITTEE Plus, look for how often his own home prefecture of Gunma shows up in his works. If I recall correctly,'s anime was filmed in his actual hometown!

100 Meters will convince a few producers to give the animation style another try. Specifically, I'd love to see Nagahama and his crew return to tackle Welcome Back, Alice . A pie in the sky thought, but it would be a full-circle moment for the band of creatives who all "became Nakamura." © Shuzo Oshimi・KODANSHA/AKUNOHANA PRODUCT COMMITTEE Speaking of that lovingly rotoscoped town, I sincerely hope that the good word around works likewill convince a few producers to give the animation style another try. Specifically, I'd love to see Nagahama and his crew return to tackle. A pie in the sky thought, but it would be a full-circle moment for the band of creatives who all "became Nakamura."

Welcome Back, Alice discourse like I need air to breathe. It would be so spicy. I want to write daily streaming reviews for it and get yelled at by trans people, cis people, and people who think rotoscoping is an affront to God. Seriously, it would be so much fun. Please, I need the onlinediscourse like I need air to breathe. It would be so spicy. I want to write daily streaming reviews for it and get yelled at by trans people, cis people, and people who think rotoscoping is an affront to God. Seriously, it would be so much fun. Any additional Oshimi anime would be appreciated, to be clear, but I agree that Welcome Back, Alice is the best candidate. You could make that work in a single cour .

Now that's what I call discourse, baby. Now that's what I call discourse, baby.

© Shuzo Oshimi・KODANSHA/AKUNOHANA PRODUCT COMMITTEE Ain't I a stinker?

© Shuzo Oshimi・KODANSHA/AKUNOHANA PRODUCT COMMITTEE Sylvia, I'm starting to believe that we, too, are Nakamura.

It's Nakamuras all the way down here at TWIA, and I wouldn't have it any other way.

That's not an essay, but I'll take it.